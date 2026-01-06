Why Don Mattingly as Phillies Bench Coach Matters to World Series Pursuit

It’s one of those hires that makes sense but also makes one wonder how it happened.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced the hiring of Don Mattingly as the team’s bench coach. The hire comes two months after he served as the Toronto Blue Jays’ bench coach during the team’s epic World Series run, which ended in a seven-game loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At the time, there was heartbreak for the Blue Jays and for Mattingly. Toronto hadn’t won a World Series in 32 years. Mattingly had never won one during his time as a player, coach and manager.

It would have made sense to stay with Toronto, especially given the moves the Blue Jays have made to stay in World Series contention. But, by landing in Philly, he can help give a veteran team that has fallen short of getting to the World Series each of the past three seasons a boost.

Don Mattingly’s ‘Star Power’

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

His resume stands out. He played for the New York Yankees for 13 years, reaching the All-Star Game six times, winning the 1985 AL MVP award, three AL Silver Sluggers at first base and nine AL Gold Gloves at the position. He has a place in Yankee Stadium’s Monument Park, but to this point hasn’t reached the Baseball Hall of Fame. He is also the only Yankees player to have his number retired without winning a World Series ring.

After his playing career, he went into coaching, serving as the Yankees’ hitting coach, followed by serving as the hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2010, he was elevated to manager of the Dodgers and led the franchise until 2015, when he was fired. In 2016, he took over as manager of the Miami Marlins and led the franchise through the 2022 season.

As a manager, his record is 889-950 with three division titles and four playoff appearances. Reaching the World Series with the Blue Jays was his first trip to the Fall Classic.

To the Phillies, he brings a wealth of baseball knowledge, experience, respect and the “Donnie Baseball” persona. He brings star power, something both Thomson and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have long wanted on the staff, per MLB.com.

“Dave and I have been talking about hiring a guy like Donnie with that type of pedigree,” Thomson said. “Because as great as our staff is, we don’t have that guy who’s been a star in the big leagues.”

Mattingly said that he doesn’t have desire to manage again, so Thomson doesn’t have to look over his shoulder. But Mattingly’s vast experience gives the Phillies boss a new touchstone to lean on in big moments, someone who has experience nearly all of them — except for one.

He wants the same thing the Phillies want — a world title. Both are uniquely motivated, and Mattingly brings vast experience to help.

