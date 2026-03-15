After stepping squarely into the international spotlight on Wednesday night and performing, Aaron Nola's next start could be even bigger.

Italy defeated Puerto Rico on Saturday to advance to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic. The Italians next play on Monday night against Team Venezuela, which tried unsuccessfully to add a Phillie ahead of the matchup.

In the first semifinal, Team USA plays the Dominican Republic on Sunday in a battle of the tournament's two juggernauts. Both semis and the final take place at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Nola pitched five shutout innings on Wednesday to lead Italy past Mexico, which also clinched Team USA a spot in the quarterfinals. USA followed up by beating Canada to earn its spot in the semis.

With Nola last pitching on Wednesday, the 12th-year Phillies would be on regular four days' rest to pitch for Italy in its semifinal on Monday against Venezuela. Manager Francisco Cervelli's other option for the semifinal, the likelier choice, is former Phillie Michael Lorenzen, who shut down Team USA in Italy's opening-round win Tuesday with 4⅔ scoreless innings.

World Baseball Classic Bracket | MLB.com

Nola in the championship game?

If Lorenzen indeed pitches against Venezuela in the semifinals, Nola would be Italy's obvious starter in Tuesday's championship game if they advance. That game would come against an even stiffer level of competition in the U.S. or DR.

A start in the finals against Team USA would pit Nola vs. Phillies teammates Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Harper faced Nola a ton earlier in their careers when Harper was a National and is 10-for-33 (.303) lifetime with three homers, two walks and 13 strikeouts. Schwarber is 2-for-13 (.154) with a triple, two walks and six strikeouts.

And if Nola faces the Dominican Republic in the final, these are his career numbers against their best hitters:

• Nola vs. Fernando Tatis Jr.: 0-for-6, BB, 4 K

• Nola vs. Ketel Marte: 3-for-12 (.250), 2 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

• Nola vs. Manny Machado: 2-for-20 (.100), 0 XBH, 1 BB, 6 K

• Nola vs. Juan Soto: 9-for-40 (.225), 3 HR, 6 RBI, 16 BB, 11 K

• Nola vs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 5-for-8 (.625), HR, 4 BB, 0 K

• Nola vs. Geraldo Perdomo: 4-for-10 (.400), 2 2B

• Nola vs. Julio Rodriguez: 1-for-3, K

He has handled Machado and Tatis, and while Soto has walked a ton against Nola, he hasn't hit him much. Guerrero, who also sees Nola every spring, has hit him hard.

Looking sharp

Nola's fastball maxed out in his win over Mexico at 94.5 mph, a velocity he reached only three times last regular season, all on Aug. 28 or later. He usually doesn't find this firm a fastball until at least May and often later. For his career, Nola's heater has averaged 91.4 mph before May 1.

He usually has a good curveball, but Nola's was even better than usual against Mexico and will need to remain as sharp for him to be effective against the stacked lineups of Team USA or the Dominican Republic in a potential championship meeting.

Nola threw 69 pitches against Mexico. The pitch count limit in the WBC semifinals and finals is 95, but it's unlikely he'd be pushed beyond 85. Pitchers typically go from the 65-pitch range to about 80 in their ramp-up for the regular season, and MLB teams have a say in how their pitchers are used.

Italian-American hero Aaron Nola hit 94.5 mph tonight. He reached that velocity only 3 times last season.



Hit 94 with 8 of his fastballs if you believe in rounding up. pic.twitter.com/lnmbMDp0Bh — Corey Seidman (@CoreySeidman) March 12, 2026

Don't forget about Dante

Italy also, of course, has Phillies outfield prospect Dante Nori. Despite being one of the least experienced players on the entire roster, the 21-year-old Nori leads Italy with seven hits. The only player on the team who's reached base more times than Nori (9) is captain Vinnie Pasquantino (10).

What a confidence-building couple of weeks this has been for Nori, who will likely open the 2026 season with Double-A Reading. He's played in Grapefruit League games and spent time in the clubhouse with seasoned Phillies vets, then shown himself he can compete against some of the best players in the world.

Team USA guys

Harper, Schwarber and Team USA will not face Cristopher Sanchez in Sunday night's semifinal. Sanchez is finished pitching in the tournament after dominating Korea on Friday. His next start will come with the Phillies this week in the final few days before camp breaks.

The Dominican Republic will start Luis Severino against the U.S.

Harper faced him six times in 2024 when Severino was with the Mets and went 2-for-5 with two home runs and a walk. Schwarber is 3-for-9 lifetime with two doubles and three strikeouts.

The other Phillie on Team USA is right-handed reliever Brad Keller, who has allowed four runs (two earned) in 2⅔ innings across three appearances.