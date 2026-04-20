How to Watch Phillies vs Cubs in Series Opener: Preview, Television, Stream, Radio

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a disastrous week in which they won just one game and were swept at home by a division rival. Now, they will be heading on the road for a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs in need of a jolt.

It has not been a good start to the season for the Phillies, and this is a team that is clearly underperforming. With an 8-13 record overall, last week felt like the team might have hit their low point. Being swept at home against the Atlanta Braves was certainly a low point this year, and how Philadelphia responds this week will be interesting.

This is a team that still has plenty of talent, but they have underperformed. So far, it has been the lineup that has really been to blame for the struggles of the team. During their five-game losing streak, they scored just nine runs against the Cubs and the Braves.

While they have some star power still with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, the batting order looks awfully short outside of them. After losing two out of three to Chicago last week, the Phillies will be hoping to return the favor starting on Monday. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs

When: Monday, April 20th, 7:40 PM EST

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Television: NBCSP+

Radio: 94 WIP, iHeart App

Pitching Matchup

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With a five-game losing streak currently ongoing, Philadelphia will be hoping that right-hander Aaron Nola will be able to be their stopper on Monday. After a dreadful campaign in 2025, he will be on the mound to start the series.

So far this year, the results for Nola have been much better and that is an encouraging sign for Philadelphia. In four starts, he has totaled a 1-1 record, 4.03 ERA, and 24 strikeouts in 22.1 innings of work. The right-hander did see the Cubs last week, and the results weren’t great, allowing three runs on eight hits in five innings of work. Hopefully, he will be able to do a bit better this time around.

For the Cubs, they will likely be using Colin Rea once again in this one, making it a rematch of their game from April 14th. In that appearance, the Phillies’ offense actually got to Rea a bit, scoring three runs. For a unit that is really struggling, they will be hoping to build upon that success from last week in this one.