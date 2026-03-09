Several Phillies Set Return To Camp in the Coming Days

The Dominican Republic advanced and Teams USA, Italy and Mexico are still alive in the World Baseball Classic, but several Phillies will be returning to Clearwater in the next 48 hours as their countries were eliminated from the tournament.

Israel lost on Monday to the Dominican team, meaning catcher Garrett Stubbs and right-handed reliever Max Lazar will be back in camp. Both are fighting for Opening Day roster spots with the Phils.

Panama was also eliminated by Colombia, ending utility infielder Edmundo Sosa's WBC.

Sosa's tournament

Sosa went 4-for-16 (.250) in pool play with a double, a walk and five strikeouts. He played third base in all four games, batting second in the first two and fifth the next two. He had a big hit on Monday, singling with two outs to put runners on the corners and extend the bottom of the eighth inning, eventually allowing Panama to draw within a run in its 4-3 loss to Colombia.

Sosa was the most accomplished player on Panama's roster this year. It was his second World Baseball Classic. He played for Panama in 2016 as a 20-year-old who had not yet reached Double-A in the Cardinals' system.

Stubbs and Lazar

Israel still has a game scheduled on Tuesday against the Netherlands, even though both teams have been eliminated from Pool D with the Dominican Republic and Venezuela advancing.

Stubbs batted sixth in all three games and went 1-for-10 (.100) with a triple and four K's. He caught two of the games and served as the designated hitter in the other while his younger brother, CJ, caught for Israel. CJ Stubbs played one game last season in the majors with the Nationals, his MLB debut, and is in camp with the Blue Jays this month as a non-roster invitee.

Lazar appeared once in pool play, recording the final two outs — both lefty hitters — in the eighth inning of Israel's lone win, 5-0 over Nicaragua.

While 22 of the Phillies' 26 Opening Day roster spots are claimed, Stubbs and Lazar are each competing for a job.

Stubbs, 32, is battling with 26-year-old Rafael Marchan to back up J.T. Realmuto. Both Stubbs and Marchan are out of minor-league options.

Lazar, 26, is one of a dozen relievers competing for two spots in the Phillies' bullpen. He has the most experience of the group as a Phillie, having made 47 appearances covering 55 innings for them over the past two years.

One advantage he may have is his ability to retire hitters from both sides. Lazar's cutter and back-foot curveball both do a good job of bearing in on lefties, and he made quick work of the two he faced in the World Baseball Classic, retiring them on six pitches.

Camp moves

The Phillies began paring down their spring training roster over the weekend and have optioned five players to minor-league camp: RHP Jean Cabrera (AAA), OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. (AAA), RHP Alex McFarlane (AA), RHP Moises Chace (AA) and RHP Yoniel Curet (AA).

The Phillies still have seven players in the WBC playing key roles for their teams: Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brad Keller for Team USA, Cristopher Sanchez for the Dominican Republic, Aaron Nola and Dante Nori for Italy and Taijuan Walker for Mexico.

The U.S., Italy and Mexico are in the same pool so only two can advance to the next round. All three teams entered Monday 2-0. The U.S. faces Mexico on Monday and Italy on Tuesday. Italy then turns to Nola for a start against Mexico on Wednesday, likely a must-win game for both teams.