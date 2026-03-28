A Fun and Fitting Way To Enjoy Zack Wheeler's First Minor League Start

The schedule picks back up at Citizens Bank Park with Game 2 of 162 against the Texas Rangers, but would you believe that's not even the most important one related to the Phillies on Saturday afternoon?

About 70 miles northeast of Philly, Zack Wheeler will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. In the grand scheme, the ace's health and return mean more for the Phillies' World Series aspirations than their second game of the season. It starts a half-hour after Aaron Nola's first pitch.

Wheeler is coming back from surgery performed last September 23 to address venous thoracic outlet syndrome. The operation included the removal of a rib, which he hilariously revealed to reporters is in his closet at home.

The IronPigs, fittingly, are hosting Rehab Ribs Night at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday. All-you-can-eat-ribs as you watch the ace who's down one.

A big deal

In all seriousness, this is a big deal for the Phillies. For long stretches from 2022-25, Wheeler was one of the most impactful pitchers in baseball and the Phillies' biggest advantage in playoff series. He's put together six terrific regular seasons with the Phillies and been nearly immaculate in October when it counts most. Wheeler owns a 2.18 ERA (third-best in MLB history) and 0.73 WHIP (best in MLB history) in 70⅓ playoff innings.

Wheeler has been ahead of schedule every step of the way in his ramp-up. He was obviously behind the other pitchers in camp because he didn't have a usual offseason of working out and throwing. He took it slow, but when he got to Clearwater, he began to let loose.

First, it was an all-fastball bullpen session. Then, as he continued throwing bullpens, he incorporated the splitter. Then breaking balls. Then he pitched live batting practice. And now he's ready for a rehab assignment.

The timetable

A rehab clock for pitchers lasts a maximum of 30 days, after which the Phillies would call him up. The 30th day from Saturday is April 27, an off-day after a weeklong road trip to Chicago and Atlanta and before a three-game home series against the Giants. That seems like a realistic range for Wheeler's return. It's also when the Phillies' schedule normalizes with fewer off days. They begin a stretch of 22 games in 23 on April 28.

Wheeler will go three innings and/order 50 pitches in his first rehab outing Saturday. If he's at 47 pitches through two innings, that'll probably be it. If he's at only 32 pitches through three innings, that'll probably be it. The buildup is gradual, similar to spring training. Wheeler will go three, then probably four, five and maybe six.

What happens when he's ready?

When Wheeler returns, the Phillies could go to a six-man rotation during the stretch of 22 games in 23 days, or they could shift Taijuan Walker to the bullpen. The six-man seems likelier at first to ease Wheeler back in and preserve Andrew Painter's innings for later in the year. But they wouldn't stick with it through the All-Star break.

Wheeler made 24 starts last season and was on his way to another close Cy Young finish when he was sidelined for the rest of the year. In some ways, he was better than ever. He'd struck out 195 batters in 149⅔ innings, a career-high 11.7 per nine innings. His WHIP was a career-best 0.94. Lefties hit .193 and righties hit .203.

There's no reason for the Phillies to expect Wheeler to be anything less than one of the best in baseball when he returns. Who can match a 1-2 punch of Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez, seriously?

Kerkering goes, too

Reliever Orion Kerkering will pitch an inning for the IronPigs on Saturday, as well. The Phillies want to get him seven or eight appearances on his rehab assignment before calling him up for his season debut. One of Kyle Backhus or Zach Pop would figure to be the roster casualty if no injury occurs before then.