Phillies Veteran Pitcher Steps up at Perfect Time for Team

The Philadelphia Phillies have been building some real positive momentum under interim manager Don Mattingly.

Through the first 28 games of the season, the Phillies went 9-19 and decided to fire manager Rob Thomson. In the seven games since, they have gone 6-1 and are getting their season back on track.

One of the reasons they have found success against the San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins has been their pitching staff. Jesus Luzardo has been on fire after a shaky start, and Zack Wheeler, taking the place of Taijuan Walker, has raised the ceiling as well.

In the series finale against the Marlins, it was Aaron Nola’s turn to put together a vintage performance and start what the team hopes is the turnaround of his campaign.

Aaron Nola throws gem against Marlins

Apr 26, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Through his first six starts of the 2026 season, the veteran righty had a 6.03 ERA across 31.1 innings of work. His 35 strikeouts were an encouraging mark, but he was struggling in two key areas: six home runs were served up, and 13 walks were issued.

After winning the first two games that he started, Philadelphia lost four Nola outings in a row. However, that streak came to an end against Miami, which was baffled by the veteran, allowing the Phillies to win three out of four games in the series.

It was by far his best outing of the season to date, throwing six shutout innings. He allowed only five hits and didn’t issue a walk, which was a major reason for the success he had. Five strikeouts were also recorded.

In what ended up being a 1-0 victory for the Phillies, the only run of the game came courtesy of Bryce Harper, who hit a solo home run in the top of the third for his seventh long ball of the campaign.

Six scoreless from Nols 👏 pic.twitter.com/OJg1qUw907 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 5, 2026

Nola now has a 5.06 ERA on the season, dropping it nearly a full run with the strong outing against the Marlins. If he can get back to consistently giving the team six innings and keeping them in the game, it will be a huge boost for Philadelphia.

He is no longer being relied upon as an ace to carry the staff. In this rotation, he is the No. 4 option, at best, alongside Andrew Painter, who is just beginning his Major League journey. Someone who Mattingly is going to rely on to consistently eat innings at the back end and give his team a chance to win.

It provides the Phillies with a major advantage, having someone as experienced and talented as Nola anchoring the backend of their rotation alongside a youngster with the upside of Painter.