Another Important Early Development in Phillies' Rotation

Thursday brought another positive development in the Phillies' rotation with the news that Zack Wheeler will advance from the bullpen session phase of his rehab to pitching live batting practice.

Wheeler will throw live BP on Saturday, according to MLB.com, after completing his fifth bullpen session on Tuesday.

This is a big step for Wheeler, who on Sept. 23 underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery, which involved the removal of a rib. It's been known all along that the Phillies would move slowly with their ace, as it's far more important he's healthy and strong in October than in April.

Ahead of schedule?

May 1 had been floated as a potential return date. But Wheeler has seemed and still seems to be ahead of schedule. He threw his first bullpen session on Feb. 26 and finished five between then and March 10. On Feb. 26, he acknowledged that it was essentially his start to a six-week program that pitchers typically need to be ready for the regular season.

Six weeks from the date of his first bullpen session is April 9. The Phillies are off that day ahead of their longest homestand of the first half — April 10-19 against the Diamondbacks, Cubs and Braves.

If Wheeler keeps making smooth progress, perhaps late-April or even mid-April could be realistic. The Phillies, just to be safest, may want to slow him down even if he's feeling ready. But ...

"If I'm ready to go, I'm ready to go," Wheeler said after his first bullpen session when asked whether he could benefit from moving cautiously.

"I don't think I have any problems when October comes usually. I don't think this year is any different than any other year trying to preserve."

Postseason IP ERA WHIP 2022 35.2 2.78 0.73 2023 27.2 1.95 0.72 2024 7.0 0.00 0.71

The ramp-up process

Wheeler threw only fastballs in his first bullpen session, then incorporated his splitter and eventually his slider and curveball by the end.

"Spin usually comes last just because it's putting a little more torque, pressure on your arm, elbow," he said.

It remains unclear whether Wheeler will start a game in spring training. Time is short with only 10 days left after Friday. The math would only work if he throws a second live BP session no later than Wednesday, March 16, otherwise he'd be on short rest for the Phillies' spring finale. Seems unrealistic, particularly a Grapefruit League game.

That's not a priority, though. There are other ways for Wheeler to continue to get work. He can keep facing hitters in live batting practice in Clearwater. He can throw simulated games, which somewhat help replicate the act of ending one inning and walking back out to begin a new one. He could eventually make a start farther away from attention in a minor-league game.

"It's just another accomplishment in your rehab phase," Wheeler said two weeks ago. "The first one's throwing a baseball, then the next one is throwing long-toss, usually that feels good, and then getting off the mound, getting into a game, facing live hitters is probably the next one. You just have those checkmarks along the way."

Second-to-last season?

Wheeler enters the second season of a three-year, $126 million contract. When he's been asked the last couple years about his future beyond the expiration of his deal in 2027, he has mentioned likely retirement. Last week on WIP, he said this:

"I keep getting asked this question, and I guess I set myself up for it," he said. "But I don't know. I mean, it probably just depends on what happens next year with the lockout and everything like that. I never want to say never. Still up in the air."

Whether you feel the Phillies' window to win a World Series is still wide open or is closing, these next two years in particular are must-win because they could be the last two for their potential Hall of Fame ace.

Phillies' Ace Zack Wheeler says "never say never " on playing past his current contract. pic.twitter.com/5nVctp6ZJb — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 5, 2026

Wheeler has become a legendary Phillie, achieving basically everything other than winning a ring. In six seasons here, he's been the National League Cy Young runner-up twice and gone 69-37 with a 2.91 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. He's struck out 10.1 batters per nine while walking just 2.0 and holding his opponents to a .215 batting average.



And he's been far better than that in the postseason — a 2.18 ERA and 0.73 WHIP in 12 playoff appearances with the Phillies spanning 70⅓ innings. That's where he's truly set himself apart.

Elsewhere in the rotation

• Wheeler's progress hasn't been the only encouraging sign this spring in the Phillies' rotation. Aaron Nola handled Team Mexico in a must-win game with five scoreless innings on Wednesday night, maxing out with his fastball at 94 mph, a velocity he reached only three times last regular season and not until the end of August. Nola has looked as ready as ever after a career-worst year in 2015.

• The looming distraction of Jesus Luzardo's contract was erased when the Phillies signed him to a five-year, $135M extension that begins in 2027 and looks like it could be a steal.

• Andrew Painter makes his third start of the spring on Friday afternoon against the Orioles. The Phillies' 22-year-old top pitching prospect went two scoreless innings in his first start against the Yankees and three scoreless in his second against the Blue Jays. Painter has struck out only one batter in those five innings and allowed two or three hard-hit balls, but he's also broken three bats and induced a good amount of weak or jammed contact.

• Cristopher Sanchez, the Phillies' likely Opening Day starter, looks to bounce back from a shaky first start in the World Baseball Classic when he faces Korea in a single-elimination quarterfinal on Friday night in Miami.