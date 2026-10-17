Phillies Bullpen for Next Season Already Rounding Into Shape

The Philadelphia Phillies have several items on their offseason to-do list now that they have figured out who their manager will be.

With Don Mattingly being hired for the role and agreeing to a two-year contract, attention can turn to upgrading the roster. There are several areas of need, with one of the most pressing being the bullpen.

For years, the relief corps has failed to produce when it matters most in the postseason. The 2026 version didn’t wait until the playoffs to implode, having several meltdowns during the regular season that led to underwhelming success.

With free agency on the horizon, upgrading their relief pitching staff will be near the top of the team’s priority list. However, they already have a core that is emerging, with more than half the bullpen roles seemingly already filled.

Phillies have bullpen core in place to build upon

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We do like (Jonathan) Bowlan and (Alex) McFarlane a great deal,” team president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said, via Matt Gelb and Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required). “I know a lot of people like them because they call me about them. And (Caleb) Kilian, we like. So we do have a good foundation with the closer that we have. We need some improvement from the left-handed side, although we’re very happy to have Tim Mayza back.”

For those counting at home, that is four right-handed pitchers who have a role entering the winter and one left-handed pitcher. Jhoan Duran, coming off the first All-Star appearance of his career, is locked into the closer’s spot.

Jonathan Bowlan was excellent in 2026 before faltering down the stretch and dealing with an injury. The potential of Alex McFarlane, who showed a lot of promise as a rookie, is sky-high as a setup man. Caleb Kilian was acquired from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the deadline along with Luis Arraez, but landed on the injured list.

Tim Mayza already re-signed with the team, agreeing to a one-year deal. Right now he is the only southpaw, but that will assuredly change.

Phillies will have options to choose from in free agency

Sep 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanner Banks will likely be given a chance to see if he can reclaim the form he showed in 2025. Jose Alvarado and Brooks Raley, who was acquired from the New York Mets ahead of the deadline, are both free agents and likely not coming back.

This isn’t a strong free agency class overall, but there are some intriguing left-handed options the team could consider. Adrian Morejon of the San Diego Padres is atop the list. Could reunions with Matt Strahm, Gregory Soto, or JoJo Romero pique the interest of the club?

Caleb Ferguson and Danny Coulombe have track records of recent success and likely won’t break the bank to sign. Taylor Rogers and A.J. Minter are two more options they could explore.

With some money coming off the books, the Phillies are going to be able to spend this offseason, but the looming lockout does complicate things because no one knows what kind of rules they will be operating under.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!