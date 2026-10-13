3 Phillies Players Who May Have Played Their Final Game With the Team

The Philadelphia Phillies have some work to do this offseason to get their roster up to par as a championship contender.

In the lineup, they need help in the outfield, where production has been inconsistent for years. Finding a right-handed hitting option is near the top of the team’s priority list. The infield, however, looks to be in good shape.

On the mound, the bullpen needs to be reshaped. The bridge to star closer Jhoan Duran was shaky, with the lack of reliable southpaw options hurting throughout the year. But at this point, bullpen struggles have been so persistent that the Phillies will take whatever help they can get.

It will be interesting to see how Philadelphia addresses those needs, especially with a few players hitting free agency. Here are three players unlikely to be back with the Phillies in 2027.

Brooks Raley, Left-Handed Pitcher

Aug 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Brooks Raley (30) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies made multiple trades ahead of the deadline in August, including the acquisition of left-handed relief pitcher Brooks Raley from the New York Mets. The veteran was dominant with their National League East rivals, but couldn’t replicate that success with Philadelphia.

Raley will almost certainly not be back with the Phillies after he pitched to a 7.94 ERA and -0.3 bWAR in 11.1 innings and 16 appearances. His WHIP was 1.914, and he had a FIP of 7.07, which means he didn’t suffer from much bad luck; he just wasn’t performing well at all on the mound.

Anything more than a minor league invite would be great for Raley, who has a strong track record for 4.5 seasons before imploding with Philadelphia.

Alec Bohm, Corner Infielder

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) sits in the dugout after a win against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is going to be the toughest free agent decision for the Phillies to make this winter. A first-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Alec Bohm is one of the few homegrown position player talents Philadelphia has had in the last few years.

After a historically poor start to the 2026 campaign, he was the team’s best hitter in the second half and in the postseason. He did a great job of raising his value with how well he performed at the plate, but he was also excellent after switching defensively to first base from third base.

That versatility will help, along with his track record as a right-handed hitting run producer. Those are becoming tougher and tougher to find. The Phillies could certainly use him, but finding a spot in the lineup is tough unless Luis Arraez, an impending free agent himself, isn’t retained.

Jose Alvarado, Left-Handed Pitcher

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jose Alvarado was already on thin ice after being served an 80-game suspension in 2026. Philadelphia brought him back for one more season, but things didn’t go well as he is set to hit free agency.

He struggled mightily with a 5.86 ERA in 58.1 innings, producing an underwhelming -0.4 bWAR. The team needs left-handed relievers, but they will almost certainly look elsewhere after Alvardo spent six seasons with the franchise.