Phillies Ceiling Lowered by This Version of Zack Wheeler

There was a lot that went right for the Philadelphia Phillies during their nine-game winning streak, which felt like a season-saving stretch.

Morale was incredibly low heading into the Field of Dreams Game when this streak started against the Minnesota Twins. It was the final game in a stretch of 14 games in 14 days, which included multiple extra-inning affairs.

A worn-down team was limping into the game, but something clicked. The Phillies offense has been on fire, completely revamping their approach at the plate to become more patient, focusing on getting on base rather than hitting as many long balls as possible.

Unfortunately, right as one aspect of the team is being taken to another level, making Philadelphia look like a legitimate World Series threat, one key player has begun to falter: starting pitcher Zack Wheeler.

Phillies need Zack Wheeler to get back on track

Aug 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) reacts after giving up a home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The back end of the starting rotation, which has been troublesome all year, is throwing incredibly well. Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter have been dealing, finding their stride, which has helped mitigate the struggles of Wheeler.

However, for the Phillies to reach their potential, they need their veteran pitching to the level they know he is capable of, which he was showing before this August swoon that was punctuated by one of the worst starts of his career.

In the series opener against the Seattle Mariners, Wheeler threw only four innings, allowing nine hits and issuing five walks. He was tagged for eight earned runs, with the Mariners taking him deep four times.

As shared by Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required), he is the first Philadelphia pitcher ever to give up four or more home runs and issue five or more walks in a single game. Certainly not a record anyone wants attached to their name, but it goes to show just how much interim manager Don Mattingly trusts him, since he was willing to let him try and work through some struggles.

Supporting cast stepping up for Phillies during Wheeler struggles

Aug 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for the Phillies, this isn’t a one-off for Wheeler. He has struggled mightily the last few weeks with his control. Normally with pinpoint command, he has walked 16 batters across four outings since Aug. 7, the most he has issued since May 2014 in any four-game span, per Varnes.

Philadelphia has a little more margin for error now with their lineup producing offensively with more consistency. Also, Nola and Painter getting on track has helped take pressure off Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo to be perfect whenever they take the mound.

Alas, this team’s outlook changes drastically with Wheeler struggling so much. Without him throwing like the ace he looked like before August, the Phillies’ ceiling is capped when it comes to contending.

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