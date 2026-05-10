Phillies Claim Intriguing Pitcher From Nationals Off Waivers

As the Philadelphia Phillies try to win their fourth straight series against the Colorado Rockies, they have made an interesting addition to their roster.

Things have been going quite well for the Phillies following the decision to fire Rob Thomson, and Don Mattingly has been hitting some of the right buttons. While there is a long way to go before getting back into contention, Philadelphia has done a nice job of getting closer to the .500 mark.

When looking at one of the reasons for the struggles of the team, the offense has been a hot topic, especially against left-handed pitching. However, a recent performance by Alec Bohm after a couple of days off could be good news for the team.

Now, while they seek to get back to .500, the front office is trying to help improve the depth of the organization and they recently added an intriguing pitcher off waivers from the Washington Nationals.

Phillies Claim Jackson Rutledge

The Philadelphia Phillies have claimed reliever Jackson Rutledge off of waivers. Nats 2019 first-round pick was designated for assignment last week. — Spencer Nusbaum (@spencernusbaum_) May 10, 2026

The right-hander was a former first-round pick in 2019, when the Nationals selected him with the 17th overall pick. Despite having high expectations as a first-round selection, he hasn’t been able to have much success in the majors so far in his career. At 27 years old, the sample size in the majors isn’t a big one, but it also isn’t a good one.

In four years, he has totaled a 5-3 record and 6.29 ERA in 71 appearances. Most of his work has come as a reliever, despite being drafted as a starting pitcher. This season, he made one appearance in the majors and allowed seven runs in 1.1 innings of work.

However, while he got shelled in his one game this year for Washington, he has pitched well in the minors this season. In 13 games in Triple-A, he has totaled a 3.38 ERA, which looks much better than his numbers in the majors.

For Philadelphia, Rutledge likely won’t be coming up to the majors and making a massive impact, but he will provide some depth for the organization with his experience. The Phillies have placed him in Triple-A to start, and that is likely where he will remain barring injuries.

At 27 years old, there is reason to believe that he could still improve, and perhaps Philadelphia can tap into his potential. While it might not be a massive addition, it could be a savvy one for some organizational depth.