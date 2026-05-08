Phillies' Utility Man Clears Waivers, Heads to Triple-A

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing very well of late and as they head into their weekend series against the Colorado Rockies, the team has some roster updates.

In their last 10 games, the Phillies have been playing their best baseball of the season with an (8-2) record which includes a sweep of the San Francisco Giants and two series wins against the Miami Marlins and the Athletics.

As the team continues to try and get back to the .500 mark, the upcoming stretch continues to be a favorable one. Series against the Rockies and the Boston Red Sox should present the team with an opportunity for some more wins.

With some players coming back off the injured list of late, there has been some roster movement for the team of late. Recently, Philadelphia designated utility man Dylan Moore for assignment. As a player with some experience in the majors, it wasn’t a sure bet that he would clear waivers, but he ultimately did and has been sent to Triple-A.

Moore Stays In Organization

The Phillies announce that Dylan Moore cleared waivers. He has been outrighted to Triple-A. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) May 8, 2026

Due to his service time, it is worth noting that Moore could have elected to become a free agent after clearing waivers. However, he was signed to a deal worth over $1 million this offseason and the Phillies are on the hook for that as long as he is on the team.

In the majors this year, Moore really had a non-existent role for the team and only totaled 15 at-bats in 13 games. Despite being a former gold glove award winner and being able to play multiple positions, there wasn’t a role for him on the roster.

However, with some previous success in the majors, it is a bit surprising that no other team made a run to get him. He played in 106 games last year for the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners and won his Gold Glove in 2024.

Now, he will be staying with the organization and that is always good for the depth of the team. As a super utility player, having someone like that capable of being called up is a good luxury to have.

For the Phillies, while they are going to continue to try and win games, making some changes to the roster will undoubtedly be coming. This is a team that still has some offensive issues at a couple of spots and Don Mattingly might continue to try and tweak some things.