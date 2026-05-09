Phillies Had Historically Strong Start Under Don Mattingly
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The Philadelphia Phillies had an incredibly difficult decision to make when it came to the future of manager Rob Thomson.
Well-liked and highly respected, firing him was no small task. But, something had to be done to shake up the team, and moving on from the manager was deemed to be the right path moving forward.
After 28 games and a 9-19 record, Thomson was fired. Taking over on an interim basis was Don Mattingly, who knows a thing or two about helping a struggling team turn things around. With the Los Angeles Dodgers, he overcame early deficits in the standings to win the National League West.
It will take a lot of work for that to repeat itself with the Phillies, but the team is certainly happy about how things are going out of the gate. Despite a 12-1 loss to the Athletics to finish that series, Philadelphia is 8-2 since making the managerial change.
Phillies have made history under Don Mattingly
As shared by Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required), that is some history being made by the Phillies. Firing a manager doesn’t always jump-start a team, but for whatever reason, the last two times it has occurred in Philadelphia, the team has responded in a big way.
When Thomson took over for Joe Girardi in 2022, the team responded by winning its first eight games. They climbed back into the standings by winning 14 out of their first 16 games after replacing Girardi.
In the first eight games under Mattingly, the team went 7-1, with the only loss coming against the Miami Marlins.
The 15-1 combined record in the first eight games following each of the last two managerial changes is the best in MLB history. As Stark shared, the Cleveland Indians, in 1977 under Jeff Torborg and 1979 under Dave Garcia, went 15-1 as well. In 1958, Bill Norman was 7-1 with the Detroit Tigers and Jimmy Dykes matched that 7-1 start in 1959.
Another oddity in that history is that each of the three managers who got off to scorching hot starts had their replacements, who helped complete the history. Thomson, Torborg and Norman all relieved a manager, performed well out of the gate, and had their replacement find just as much success.
The Phillies are certainly hoping that history can continue repeating itself. Thomson helped lead the team to the World Series the year he took over for Girardi.
It would be great to see Mattingly manufacture a similar turnaround for the 2026 version of the team.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.