Phillies' Lineup Features No Surprises Against Red Sox in Series Opener

The Philadelphia Phillies will be getting set to start an important series on the road against the Boston Red Sox, with the hope of getting to the .500 mark.

With the goal of creating a spark for the team, the Phillies’ decision to fire Rob Thomson has proven to be a good one so far. Since the firing, Philadelphia is an impressive (10-3), with four straight series wins, including one sweep against the San Francisco Giants.

While the schedule was a bit easier for them the last two weeks, it is good to see that they were able to handle their business. Now, even though a series against the Red Sox at the beginning of the year would have figured to be a challenging one with them being a playoff team last season, they have struggled to start the campaign as well.

On Tuesday, it will be Zack Wheeler taking the mound for the Phillies. The veteran right-hander hasn’t missed a beat since coming off the injured list, and Philadelphia will be hoping their ace can help set the tone to start the series.

Taking the hill for Boston will be Jovani Morán, followed by Bryan Bello. Moran will be tasked with opening, and then Bello will receive a bulk of the work after. Even though the Red Sox are opening with a left-hander, the Phillies’ lineup will be their normal one.

Phillies’ Lineup Features No Surprises

Phillies lineup at Red Dox. 6:45 p.m. on NBCSP/94WIP.



Turner 6

Schwarber DH

Harper 3

García 9

Marsh 7

Realmuto 2

Stott 4

Bohm 5

Crawford 8



Wheeler RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) May 12, 2026

The Red Sox going with an opening left-hander before giving the ball over to Bello is a smart move by the team. Trying to contain Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the first inning could provide the team with a little bit of breathing room early, and they will undoubtedly be trying to neutralize those two.

Considering the hot streak that Schwarber in particular has been on, this is certainly not a bad idea. The talented slugger has hit a home run in each of his last four games and has five home runs during that span.

Overall, this year, Philadelphia has not performed well against left-handed pitching. Fortunately, Moran likely won’t be out there for too long, but he could present a problem early on.

The Phillies’ offense has been much better of late, and this game will present them with an opportunity to keep that momentum going. With Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez set to pitch the next two, this is one that Philadelphia should be focused on winning.