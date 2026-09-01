Phillies Need Alec Bohm To Sustain Success in September

As the Philadelphia Phillies get set to wrap up August and enter the final month of the regular season, one player is going to be key for their success.

With August coming to a close for the Phillies, the team has made some serious strides up the standings. Even though the Atlanta Braves have also played very well and gaining ground in the National League East has been a struggle, the Phillies could end up being the top wild card team.

Philadelphia still has work to do, but their magic number continues to head in the right direction, and that is a good thing at this stage. The Phillies are a veteran squad, and this team has seen a lot over the years. At the trade deadline, they were aggressive in trying to get better and improve their chances of making noise in October.

In order for the team to have success, there is one player in particular that they will be hoping can keep his hot streak going.

Phillies Need Bohm To Sustain Success in September

Aug 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Philadelphia gets set for September, the team has been playing very well of late, and the month of August was a strong one both as a team and for a lot of their players.

One of the top performers for the Phillies in August was Bohm. After moving over to first base following the trade that brought in Luis Arraez, the former All-Star has performed really well for Philadelphia.

He started to show some signs of things turning around in July. In that month, he slashed 226/.301/.409 with four home runs and 16 RBI. While the batting average might not have been great, he started to showcase some power, and he was able to carry some of that momentum into August.

Prior to the final game of the month against the Diamondbacks, Bohm has slashed .337/.396/.453 with one home run and 17 RBI. Even though he had some really bad months, Bohm has still found a way to be one of the better run producers on the team. Now, with him performing well in August, it has helped take the Phillies' offense to a new level.

Help from the right-hand side of the plate has been a need for Philadelphia, but they always had players like Bohm and Trea Turner who could have solved those problems internally. With a big August for Bohm, the hope will be that he can keep it up and that it makes the Phillies a much better team.