Phillies' Magic Number Revealed Heading Into Diamondbacks Series

As the West Coast trip entered the middle leg for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team was able to sweep the Los Angeles Angels and is now an impressive 4-2 out West. With the success, the Phillies are also getting closer to a playoff berth.

Despite some struggles early in the second half, Philadelphia has played very well in August so far and are in a good spot in terms of playoff positioning.

Against the Angels, it was the pitching staff that really led the way for them. The Phillies got good outings from all three starters, including Zack Wheeler. Seeing the veteran right-hander put together a strong outing was really encouraging to see based on his struggles this month.

If Philadelphia is going to make some noise in the playoffs this year, they need Wheeler to be an ace. Furthermore, Andrew Painter also pitched well on Friday night despite a rough first inning.

In the three games, the Phillies only allowed seven runs, with both the starters and bullpen doing well. Now, they will be heading into the final leg of their road trip in a big series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Magic Number is 21

Aug 30, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) is greeted by teammates after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Phillies now are challenging the Chicago Cubs for the top wild card spot, it has become a four-horse race for the three spots in the National League. Behind the Phillies right now are the Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres.

With Philadelphia set for three games against Arizona, this is a massive opportunity for them to really make a dent in their magic number for a playoff berth. As that number currently stands at 21, the Phillies have seen it drop quite a bit already on the West Coast trip.

Now, with three games to go against Arizona, the number could drop well into the teens with some wins. Furthermore, as Philadelphia does a little scoreboard watching, they will also be rooting for the Cincinnati Reds to start the week against the Padres.

Even though the Phillies have played very well of late, the Atlanta Braves haven’t slipped up much. They still hold a comfortable five-game lead in the division and, like Philadelphia, are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

However, even if the Phillies can’t get the Braves, getting the top wild card spot would be a very good thing for the franchise. Philadelphia has the starting rotation to hang with anyone in a series, and that makes them a real threat.