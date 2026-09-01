Phillies Prove You Can Teach an Old Dog New Tricks

The Philadelphia Phillies did a wonderful job in the first half of the season, climbing out of an early 9-19 hole that led to manager Rob Thomson being fired.

Don Mattingly took over on an interim basis, and the team experienced an immediate turnaround. They made MLB history going 10 games over the .500 mark before the end of June for a remarkable 20-game turnaround.

With plenty of positive momentum heading into the All-Star break, the Phillies came out flat in the second half. They lost five series in a row, won two in a row and then lost two more, falling out of a playoff spot for the first time in weeks and running on fumes.

But something changed when Philadelphia traveled to Iowa to play in the Field of Dreams Game against the Minnesota Twins. That was the turning point of their season, and the Phillies completely revamped their approach at the plate.

Phillies have become more patient, productive at the plate

Aug 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia was struggling to get men on base with any consistency all season, sitting last in the MLB in on-base percentage. Looking to change that, the team acquired Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the MLB trade deadline, despite him being a left-handed-hitting infielder when the team sought a right-handed-hitting outfielder.

His approach at the plate differed from anyone else’s on the team as a contact-first player who consistently put the ball in play. It was the complete opposite of a team that found success when hitting home runs, but the rest of the team followed suit.

In June and July, there weren’t many teams that struck out more frequently than the Phillies. They ranked 27th in strikeout rate both months, registering an ugly 25.3% in June and 25.2% in July.

In August, that number plummeted to 16.1%, which was the second-best mark in the sport. Turnarounds of that magnitude just don’t happen in baseball, but something clicked over the last few weeks, and the results were fantastic.

And it isn’t the presence of Arraez that has solely led to a change.

“And, yes, his acquisition in a deadline deal with San Francisco certainly helped, with just three punchouts in 104 plate appearances for Philly. Subtract Arraez and the team rate is still just over 17%,” wrote Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Having him in the lineup behind Bryce Harper has certainly helped. The last time the Philadelphia star didn’t reach base was July 25, a span of 33 games after he went 2-for-4 in the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

That's a 33-game on-base streak for Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/h3o4PGxaDJ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 1, 2026

The supporting cast is also stepping up. Alec Bohm has been excellent in the second half and was on fire throughout August. Justin Crawford is an unsung hero, producing at a high level while flying under the radar. Bryson Stott had a stretch where he was matching the performance of Barry Bonds. That trio and Arraez combined to strike out 8.3% through 397 plate appearances, per Passan.

The Phillies won 21 games in August, entering September only 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race, with seven games against them, and in a tie with the Chicago Cubs for the first Wild Card spot, five games clear of the San Diego Padres.

This buy-in from the lineup feels legitimate, which makes Philadelphia a scary team to face down the stretch.

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