Phillies Rightfully Ascending MLB Power Rankings During Hot Streak

It wasn’t too long ago that the Philadelphia Phillies were at the bottom of the standings in the MLB, tied with the New York Mets for the worst record in the sport.

Through 28 games, they were 9-19 and decided a change had to be made. Rob Thomson was fired as manager and replaced on an interim basis by Don Mattingly. Since that move occurred, the team has caught fire.

A softer schedule has certainly helped. Thomson’s last 13 games at the helm were all against the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves, leading to disastrous results that included a 10-game losing streak.

With Mattingly at the helm, the team has thus far gone 8-1. They swept the San Francisco Giants, took three out of four from the Miami Marlins and won the first two games against the Athletics.

Red-hot Phillies moving up MLB power rankings

May 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis García (53) celebrates his home run with second baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This hot streak has catapulted them up the MLB power rankings shared by ESPN, and rightfully so. Coming into the week, they were ranked No. 22; they are now at No. 15, making one of the biggest moves up the board.

The only team that made a bigger move up the rankings than the Phillies, jumping nine spots, is the Chicago White Sox. They went from No. 29 to No. 21.

For Philadelphia, the driving factor in their turnaround has been starting pitching. Getting Zack Wheeler back from the injured list has provided the team with a huge boost. He took the place of Taijuan Walker, who was released after a disastrous start to the campaign.

With Wheeler back, adding some stability, the team has also witnessed a resurgence from Jesus Luzardo. A brutal ERA overshadowed some elite underlying metrics, and his production has begun to match his performance over his last three starts.

Had the whole place rockin' tonight pic.twitter.com/k0Pv3kRhOZ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 7, 2026

Aaron Nola, who played a big part in the Phillies having the worst starting pitching ERA in the MLB the first few weeks of the season, fired a gem against the Marlins in a 1-0 victory, throwing six shutout innings to get his year on track.

Rookie phenom Andrew Painter has had his ups and downs, but as the No. 4 or No. 5 starter, the team can live with that, especially when the group is anchored by Cristopher Sanchez. He looks like an early Cy Young Award contender in the National League with his dominant stuff.

That group is what will help keep Philadelphia on track. It was expected to be a strength coming into the season, and now that the rotation is whole with Wheeler back and everyone settling into their roles, they look better.

Alas, there are serious concerns with the lineup to keep an eye on. The infield isn’t consistently producing with the bats, and the Phillies have been woeful against left-handed pitching all year.