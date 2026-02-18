The Phillies Impact of Braves Losing 2 Crucial Arms to Elbow Surgery

There are still a few more days until spring training games begin and already, one of the Phillies' top rivals is reeling from injury.

Stud right-handers Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep of the Atlanta Braves will both require elbow surgery, according to MLB.com. Schwellenbach reportedly underwent a procedure to remove bone spurs from his elbow on Wednesday, while Waldrep will have loose bodies removed from his elbow on Monday.

Both are on the 60-day injured list and it's unclear when or how much they will pitch in 2026. Braves manager Walt Weiss told reporters the team hopes to have them at some point. Schwellenbach missed the final two-plus months last season with a fractured right elbow, so you'd better believe the Braves will be ultra-cautious with his return.

The NL East will likely be a three-team race in 2026 between the Phillies, Mets and Braves, and before the injury news Atlanta had a similar over-under win total to the Phils at most sportsbooks. These are two massive blows, though, that should make all head-to-heads against the Braves a bit less challenging.

Stingy vs. the Phils

Schwellenbach has a 3.23 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 38 starts the last two seasons with 235 strikeouts and 41 walks in 234⅓ innings.

He's shut the Phillies down all five times he's faced them (3-0, 2.01 ERA).

Waldrep was the Braves' first-round pick in 2023, and like so many Braves pitching prospects before him, immediately produced upon his promotion to the majors. Waldrep came up after the trade deadline last season, made 10 starts and went 6-1 with a 2.88 ERA. His only loss was an eight-run shelling by the Astros, aside from which his ERA was 1.74.

When he faced the Phillies last Aug. 31, Waldrep allowed a run and struck out nine over 5⅔ innings.

All 13 of the Phillies' games against the Braves this season come in one-week chunks in late April and early September.

Braves' healthy arms

The Braves still have Chris Sale and Spencer Strider atop the rotation and hope for a return to form for Reynaldo Lopez, who had a career year in 2024 (1.99 ERA) but made only one start last season because of a shoulder injury.

Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder are expected to round out Atlanta's rotation. With Schwellenbach and Waldrep, it would have been one of the best staffs in baseball. Without them, it's closer to middle of the pack and places significantly more importance on Sale in his age-37 season and Strider after a rust-filled 2025. Strider figures to be more effective a year further removed from elbow surgery.

Despite the injuries, the Braves have not made a push for the top available free-agent arm, Lucas Giolito, according to AJC.com.

Even without Schwellenbach and Waldrep for at least two months, the Braves will still be a tough team to beat. They have Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley returning from injury, Jurickson Profar is expected to play more than a half-season and the Ozzie Albies-Michael Harris II duo (.287 OBP combined) probably can't be worse in 2026 than it was in 2025.