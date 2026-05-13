Phillies Slugger Building Legitimate All-Star Case in Career Year

About one quarter of the way through the 2026 MLB season, Brandon Marsh is having a career year for the Philadelphia Phillies.

For the team in general, this year has been an up-and-down roller coaster, with manager Rob Thomson getting fired 28 games into the campaign and being replaced by interim manager Don Mattingly. Marsh has been a steady, consistent force in the middle of the lineup.

While it’s still early, it’s safe to say Marsh is vying for his first career All-Star Game selection.

In 38 games, Marsh is batting .350, which leads all of baseball. His .882 OPS and 143 OPS+ are the highest marks of his career in a season. He is third on the team with 21 RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has been on fire for Phillies

May 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) runs to first after hitting a single against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The outfielder is currently hitting .457 with 21 hits over his current 13-game hitting streak, with three doubles and a triple. The Phillies are 11-2 in that span.

Marsh, 28, has flown under the radar over his entire career, but especially as a Phillie. Overall in his career, Marsh has a .375 BABIP (batting average on balls in play), which ranks second all-time behind just Ty Cobb (.383) among players with a minimum of 500 games played since 1900.

Over the last 365 days, since May 11, 2025 (in 147 games), Marsh is hitting .312 with a .361 on-base percentage, a .842 OPS, 14 home runs, 29 doubles, three triples and is 10-for-10 on stolen base attempts.

Teammate Kyle Schwarber believes Marsh’s recent success is simply the continuation of talent that has always been there.

"He's always had it in him. I don't think there's ever been a doubt," Schwarber said. "You can even just go back to last year. If you take away April, it's pretty good. It's always been there. I feel the more he's been able to go out there and do his thing and build that confidence and keep with his routine, great things are gonna happen. He has the right approach and he's never rushed up there."

Your LEADER in batting average in ALL of MLB this season: Brandon Marsh. 👏



Just how good has Marsh been this season? The Phillies Talk podcast dissects. | @myteamtoyota pic.twitter.com/PtomhkAr9k — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 11, 2026

The success that Marsh has shown offensively over the past calendar year came after a demotion to the minors following a 0-for-29 slump in April. Upon his return on May 3, he batted .303 with 10 home runs and an .836 OPS for the remainder of the season.

Dating back to that early May promotion last year, Marsh is batting .317 with an .852 OPS and 14 home runs in 153 games since. His .317 average during that span is the best in baseball among players with a minimum of 400 plate appearances.

These numbers suggest that Marsh has been productive at the plate over a long and consistent stretch, indicating that his current average of .350 is very much a legitimate reflection of what he’s capable of.

As Marsh reflected on his progress, he credited confidence and mindset as key factors behind his improvement.

“I feel like after that April last year, I kind of refound myself and my confidence again,” Marsh said. “It just all starts there. It’s a hard game physically, but it’s way more mental than it is physical. Because you can go up and down the locker room, guy to guy, and physically they have it. It’s just believing you can do it and the work you put in.”

Given Marsh’s approach and consistency offensively, Mattingly emphasized that he believes this level of production is sustainable.

"There's no reason he can't continue on," Mattingly said. "This guy's a good hitter as he continues to get older," Mattingly said. "He's hitting both sides, lefties and righties. He's a good game planner. He's trying to do something specific every time he's up and understands what the other guy is doing. If he can do it for the stretch that he’s in, there’s no reason that he can’t keep doing it."

Marsh has steadily developed at the plate throughout his career. He was a .254 hitter with a .673 OPS in his rookie year with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 at age 23. Fast forward to today, and he is hitting .350 with an OPS of nearly .900 through the first two months of the 2026 season, which is his sixth year in the Big Leagues.

The consistency that Marsh has shown since his brief demotion at the start of 2025 indicates that this hot start to the season is no fluke. He could very well be on his way to his first career All-Star Game selection as the summer nears.

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