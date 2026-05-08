Phillies 4 Biggest Takeaways From Series Win Over Athletics

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing their best baseball of the year. They have won eight out of 10 games since Don Mattingly was named interim manager in place of Rob Thomson, looking like a completely different team.

While Game 3 against their latest opponent, the Athletics, didn’t go well in a 12-0 loss, the Phillies still had to feel good about coming away with another series victory. It was their third in a row after defeating the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins previously.

Philadelphia will be looking to keep the positive momentum going in a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies next. But, before moving on to that series, let’s put a bow on their matchup against the Athletics.

Here are four of the biggest takeaways from that series victory.

Andrew Painter’s Struggles

May 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

An argument could be made that the Phillies have the best starting rotation in baseball. The only blemish on that argument right now is rookie Andrew Painter, who does not look like the top prospect he was billed to be.

He was demolished by the Athletics, throwing 3.2 innings while giving up seven hits and three walks, resulting in eight earned runs being recorded against him. Three home runs were hit by Shea Langeliers, Brent Rooker and Jacob Wilson off him.

Painter gave up four runs in the top of the first inning, burying the team before they even got to hit. His season-long stats now sit at a 6.89 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through 32.2 innings with 30 strikeouts.

Brandon Marsh Remains on Tear

May 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts after his double against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

There are a lot of big names in this Philadelphia lineup. But none of them are performing as consistently as outfielder Brandon Marsh, who continued his torrid start to the season against the Athletics.

He went 7-for-13 from the plate against them, which includes a triple. Marsh scored two runs and had one RBI, continuing to offer support behind Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the lineup.

With so many key contributors struggling to produce, Marsh has stepped up big time to fill the void.

Alec Bohm Benched

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm before action against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This has arguably been the biggest development since Mattingly took over as manager. The former All-Star third baseman has been struggling mightily, and a move has finally been made.

After giving Alec Bohm a vote of confidence during this series, the manager has done a complete 180-degree turn. It now looks as if he is going to have his playing time scaled back in favor of Edmundo Sosa.

Something had to be done sooner or later. Bohm has not produced this season, and Mattingly needs to find combinations that will work to get the team back on track. For now, Bohm isn’t part of those plans.

Dynamic Duo Back Atop Rotation

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia has a luxury not many other teams do with multiple ace-quality starters in their rotation. They can line things up so that teams will be facing at least one of Cristopher Sanchez or Zack Wheeler during every set.

That is something that will keep opponents up late into the night worrying about, especially with how they are throwing the ball. Sanchez is going to be in the National League Cy Young Award race again, strengthening his case early with eight shutout innings against the Athletics.

Wheeler didn’t get the win in his start but delivered 6.1 innings in a quality start. He has been great since returning from the injured list, providing a massive boost compared to Taijuan Walker, who was released.