Phillies Trying New Plan With J.T. Realmuto To Get Him on Track

The Philadelphia Phillies have done a great job of climbing out of the early-season hole they dug for themselves, which led to manager Rob Thomson being fired.

10 games under.500 when the move was made to Don Mattingly as the interim manager, it took the team no time flat to get back to .500. They had a historic hot streak, winning their first six series under Mattingly and getting back to even.

If the Phillies want to continue surging and truly climb back into the playoff picture in the National League, they will need some players to get on track. One of those players is catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Re-signed to a three-year, $45 million contract this past offseason, he has looked like a shell of himself at the plate. Already on the injured list once because of a back ailment, Mattingly is going to try a strategy that has been discussed previously but never put into action: scaling back his playing time.

Phillies making change to J.T. Realmuto's playing time

May 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) fields a ground ball hit by Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle (not pictured) and throws to first base for an out during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | John Jones-Imagn Images

“I just don’t think him catching five, six days in a row at this point in the season makes a lot of sense,” Mattingly said, via Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). “Just going to try to keep him stronger through the course of the season. And if we get to the point where it’s every day, every day as much as he can, then that’s where it’s going to get to. But the early part of the year, and kind of coming off a little bit of a back thing, there’s no reason to have to push.”

It would seem counterproductive to the goal of getting Realmuto going again to sit him more frequently. But the extra rest could certainly help keep him fresh and healthy as the season progresses.

Also, the Phillies have already seen the benefits that could come from a player sitting out a few games.

Third baseman Alec Bohm was struggling mightily to start the campaign and was removed from the lineup against the Athletics for a pinch hitter on May 6. He sat out the last game of that series and the opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Aaron Nola and J.T. Realmuto, long bedrocks for the Phillies, are facing some turmoil. Story with @charlottevarnes: https://t.co/DrXY9rAk89 — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) May 21, 2026

Bohm was back in the lineup on May 9 and has been on fire since, riding an 11-game hitting streak. Could something similar occur with Realmuto?

It is certainly possible, and Mattingly is going to try anything he can to get his veteran catcher back on track. Now 35 years old, Father Time could certainly be catching up to Realmuto.

Alas, his swing speed has not diminished. In fact, it has ticked up slightly in 2026 compared to 2025. That hasn’t stopped opposing pitchers from continually blowing fastballs by him, which is where the real issues lie.

Realmuto provides the team with legitimate value behind the plate defensively; his metrics there remain elite. But he needs to start figuring things out with the bat, especially against left-handed pitching, to help the team win.

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