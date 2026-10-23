Phillies Will Have Big Decision to Make Regarding Brandon Marsh

The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t accomplish what they wanted to once again this season, and with the winter quickly approaching, they will be seeking upgrades to a couple of key areas.

While there are going to be a lot of questions regarding the future of baseball with a major labor battle brewing, the Phillies will be looking to improve once again. Philadelphia will enter the offseason with one of the largest payrolls in baseball, and whether or not they will look to once again spend.

When looking at what they can do from within, there aren’t a ton of options to help in the areas of need for the team. Aidan Miller is a logical player to potentially replace Alec Bohm, but there are also needs in the bullpen and outfield.

One player that the Phillies will have some decisions to make with is their All-Star outfielder, Brandon Marsh.

Phillies Have Decision to Make Regarding Marsh

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) watches his two-run home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it looked like Brandon Marsh was going to be a fixture for the Phillies going forward in the first half of 2026, the regression in the second half was alarming. The slugger went from being an All-Star to becoming a player who didn’t look like he belonged in the lineup.

In the first half of the year, he slashed .301/.339/.490 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI. He was certainly deserving of the All-Star nod, but what happened in the second half of the year was shocking.

After the All-Star break, Marsh slashed 184 /.243/.259 with three home runs and 16 RBI. It was a complete 180 for the slugger, and it leaves the Phillies in a tough spot.

Coming into the offseason, Philadelphia can’t consider him an everyday player despite the really great first half of the season. Having an OPS just a touch above .500 in the second half of the year is a major reason for some of the offensive struggles of the team.

While right field was going to be a need for the Phillies to address this winter, they are going to need to think of ways to improve in left field as well. At the very least, Philadelphia is going to have to have some sort of platoon option for Marsh to avoid left-handed pitching.

However, depending on what the arbitration number is going to be, it might not be too far-fetched for the team to consider moving on as well after the terrible second half.