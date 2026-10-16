Dave Dombrowski Appears Ready To Have Aidan Miller On Phillies By Opening Day

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies aren't putting pressure on Aidan Miller to perform, but it's clear the organization's top offensive prospect is in the plans for early next season.

Perhaps as soon as Opening Day.

Miller's name was dropped several times during Dombrowski's season-ending press conference, as the President of Baseball Operations made it clear the team is going to use internal options to help improve the major league roster.

Dombrowski mentioned Miller, Gage Wood, and Bryan Rincon as three prospects who are "very close" to contributing at the major league level. Miller is the closest, as there's a strong chance he could be on the roster -- playing shortstop or third base -- by Opening Day.

That's the challenge Dombrowski is presenting to Miller, as he has put the back injury that kept him out until September behind him.

"(He's) got a chance to be an outstanding young player," Dombrowski said to Phillies On SI. "I think he would have played for us in 2026. Unfortunately, his back wasn't in that situation.

'I'm not going to put it on his back, but we think we got a really, really good player. You see all the young players that have jumped into playing this year. Aidan Miller, who is healthy, he's as good as any."

Miller has consistently hit the baseball since returning from his back injury in September, playing a crucial role in the Reading Fightin' Phils winning their first outright Double-A championship since 1995, He hit .286 with an .857 OPS in the postseason for Reading, and has followed that up with a .500 average and a 1.506 OPS in the Arizona Fall League so far (five games).

Miller is Confident

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I feel great," Miller said last month to Phillies On SI. "I feel like myself again. I feel 100% bouncing back after every game. I'm in a really good spot."

The Phillies' plans for Miller are clear, as they plan on having him with the big league club at some point in 2027. Opening Day may be the opportunistic target.

Where does Miller fit in this lineup?

The Phillies have played Miller at third base since the start of the Eastern League postseason, which has continued in the Arizona Fall League. Miller played shortstop in his first week back from injury, but moved over to third base since Bryan Rincon was the shortstop in Reading.

While Miller is still viewed as a shortstop by the Phillies, his ability to play third base might provide a clearer path to the majors. The Phillies are giving Trea Turner an opportunity to retain his job at shortstop, and Miller may be one of the candidates to replace Turner if he doesn't win the job.

There's also the future of Alec Bohm, who is a free agent this offseason. The Phillies are likely to move on from the third baseman, which opens up a spot for Miller (if Bryson Stott plays second base or shortstop).

"If Alec is not back, I just would say -- he's done a good job for us," Dombrowski said. "He just works hard. He's got a lot of big hits.,,I know if he's not back with us, those 90 runs he drives in every year will be missed, and we'll have to pick it up in other ways. He's a guy that's done a solid job for us."

Miller's speed will be a tremendous asset to the Phillies lineup, as he stole 59 bases between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2025. His patience at the plate is also a significant for a lineup that wants to get runners on base.

In 34 plate appearances between the Double-A postseason and Arizona Fall League, Miller has 10 strikeouts to 16 walks.

"There's a couple things that they do that some of our other (major league players) were not as good at all the way around," Dombrowski said of Miller and Bryan Rincon when name dropping both prospects. "They know the strike zone. They walk.

"They don't strike out, or don't strike out in abundance, so they have a much better field to strike. Those are some ways that we can get better."

Phillies manager Don Mattingly has a plan on what he wants his team to look like, now that the interim tag is off. Mattingly wants runners to get on base, finding other ways to score runs.

"There are things that I wanna do differently," Mattingly said. "That's what I wanna be. We're creating traffic all the time (on the basepaths). We're putting pressure on teams. That would be where I like to head.

"I want a club that plays faster. I think we have a lot of speed that we don't use. I think we play a little cautious...When we have chances to do that, I'd like to be able to do that.

"It creates an identity of what we can be able to do. You see the teams remaining in the playoffs, they fight, they foul off balls, they create more opportunities, then they break through."

Miller fits the profile of what Mattingly wants his baseball team to be, making his opportunity to start on Opening Day even greater in 2027. If Miller continues the progress he's made this fall into the spring, the Phillies won't be afraid to rush him.

How Is Miller's back?

The Phillies have been optimistic Miller's back issues are past him, as the top offensive prospect as reported no issues since his return. While the Phillies have been cautious, Miller has continued to gain confidence he's returning to the player he was prior to the back injury.

Miller is stealing bases again and has shown aggressiveness on the base paths. His play in the field hasn't been hindered and the adjustments to his swing have paid off.

The Phillies will make sure they are putting Miller in the best position to be ready for the start of 2027, whether he's starting in Triple-A Lehigh Valley or with the big club.

"He's really worked his way through this," Dombrowski said. "I can't tell you how he's going to be or not, but I've been told he's going to be in a position where -- what he's gone through -- he should be fine for a season. And be ready to continue to progress."

If Miller has no setbacks this winter, all hands on deck. One aspect appears certain.

The Phillies will have him on the major league roster sooner rather than later.