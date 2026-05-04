The Phillies Need to Make a Change at Third Base Soon

While the Philadelphia Phillies have been able to get a spark following the firing of Rob Thomson, the team still has a long way to go to get to where they want to be.

Following a terrible start to the season, the Phillies made the right call at the time to part ways with their manager and try to create a bit of a spark for the team. So far, that has been the case with the franchise performing a lot better.

It wasn’t too long ago that Thomson was brought in to provide that spark for the team in 2022, and now the team is hopeful that Don Mattingly can have the same success that he had a few years ago.

While the firing of Thomson was a wake-up call for the team, there are still some underlying issues for the roster. Even though the starting rotation is one of the best in baseball when healthy, it is the lineup that has really struggled.

Philadelphia sought upgrades for the unit this winter but was unable to make a noticeable splash. One of the positions that they have long been rumored to be looking to upgrade is at third base. With the early-season struggles of Alec Bohm, the time for a change appears to be near.

Third Base Needs a Change

Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While third base has been talked about as a spot that has needed to be addressed going back to last year, the time to make a change has really come now. This season, Bohm is struggling mightily at the plate. In 31 games, he has slashed .161/.230/.214 with one home run and 14 RBI.

The former All-Star has hit a new low, and his inability to perform well has really hurt the lineup. Bohm was once a middle-of-the-order hitter for the Phillies and a run producer. Those days feel like a long time ago, and the time for a change is now.

Edmundo Sosa has started to get some more starts at third base, but he is a valuable utility man for the team rather than being an everyday starter. Furthermore, one of their top prospects, Aidan Miller, has been injured, and a timetable for his return is still a bit uncertain.

With internal options not being ideal, Philadelphia would likely have to explore external options in order to truly get what they need out of the position. Hopefully, Bohm can figure it out soon for the team, they need to make a change.