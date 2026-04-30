Phillies Remove Former All-Star From Lineup of Game 1 vs Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to win consecutive games for the first time since March 31 through April 4 in Game 2 of their series against the San Francisco Giants.

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be as Mother Nature had other plans. The game set to be played on April 29 was postponed due to inclement weather, which has set up a doubleheader for the teams on April 30.

Game 1 is set for first pitch at 12:35 pm ET, and each team will have its ace on the mound. Cristopher Sanchez will toe the rubber for the Phillies and be opposed by Logan Webb of the Giants.

For the first time since taking over as interim manager from Rob Thomson, who was fired 28 games into the season, Don Mattingly is shaking up his lineup. It isn’t all too surprising, as some guys will get at least one game of the doubleheader off to rest.

Phillies sitting Alec Bohm in Game 1 against Giants

Apr 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates his RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In Game 1, the only change being made is at third base. Alec Bohm isn’t in the lineup against Webb and has been replaced by Edmundo Sosa, who will be batting seventh and playing the hot corner.

In his career, the versatile utility man has faced Webb for only two at-bats, getting one hit and one RBI. He struck out in the other at-bat.

The rest of the lineup is status quo for how it has been throughout the 2026 season. Batting leadoff and playing shortstop is Trea Turner, who has recently caught fire.

He is riding a modest four-game winning streak, including a four-hit game in the first contest under Mattingly, that has helped raise his batting average nearly 30 points. Turner getting on track would greatly help this dormant lineup wake up.

Batting second is designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. The batting average isn’t pretty, but he is providing plenty of power and getting on base at a healthy clip in his true three-outcome fashion.

Rolling out the retros for game 1#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/iLS9o9M1Fo — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 30, 2026

No. 3 and playing first base is Bryce Harper. He has crushed Webb in his career, going 4-for-8 with a home run and three RBI. In the cleanup spot is Adolis Garcia, who is playing right field and is on the opposite end of the spectrum against the San Francisco ace. He is hitless in seven at-bats with three strikeouts.

At No. 5 and playing left field is Brandon Marsh. In a lineup full of highly paid All-Stars, he has been producing at the most consistent level this season.

Batting sixth and playing second base is Bryson Stott. He has been struggling mightily along with Bohm this season. If they don’t figure things out soon, Philadelphia has to make a move to improve the infield production.

Following Sosa at No. 7 is center fielder Justin Crawford at No. 8 and catcher Rafael Marchan at No. 9. Crawford and Marchan are the only two players in the lineup who have never faced Webb in their careers.