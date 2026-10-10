The Phillies Player They Should Be Building Around in 2027

With the Philadelphia Phillies not reaching their goals this year with their exit from the postseason in the Wild Card Round, the team could be heading for a lot of changes. However, while this is a veteran group, they do still have some players to build around.

Even though it was a disappointing end to the season for the Phillies, the team was still able to reach the postseason for the fifth straight year, showcasing their consistency. However, while that is a great thing to accomplish, the team certainly wanted more.

Now, with an offseason filled with uncertainty surrounding the franchise, they need to take a long, hard look at what the plan is going to be moving forward.

The Phillies are a team that is getting older, and the concern that their title window has closed is there. However, while the team might look to shake things up, they do have some good talent that is in their prime. One example of that is star pitcher Cristopher Sanchez.

Phillies Should Build Around Sanchez

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though this is a veteran group, the talented left-hander is 29 years old and very much in his prime right now. For the last couple of years, Sanchez has been one of the best in the game.

In 2026, he totaled a 18-7 record and 2.91 ERA. The left-hander was able to record a bWAR of 8.1 for the second straight season, proving that he is among the elite in the league.

The Phillies were really smart to lock up Sanchez to what is now a steal of a deal for the team. In 2027, the left-hander is set to make just $7 million per season. Overall, the six-year extension that he signed was worth just $104 million.

For a pitcher who is a perennial NL Cy Young candidate, an average salary of just over $17 million is fantastic.

As one of the best pitchers in the league that is still in his prime, he is one of the players that the Phillies should be building around. The starting rotation is a strength of Philadelphia, and Sanchez is going to be the anchor for the next several years.

While it is easy to be pessimistic about the outlook for the team, there are still some good things in place, like Sanchez. Anytime he is on the mound, the Phillies have a chance to win. That is certainly a luxury and one that they shouldn’t take for granted.