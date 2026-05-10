This Is the Best Phillies’ Promotional Giveaway of 2026

Every MLB team has officially released its promotional giveaway schedule for the 2026 season, including the Philadelphia Phillies.

Each year, fans eagerly anticipate these promotions, which include bobbleheads, replica items, basketball jerseys, and much more. Some fans will specifically choose games to attend based on the giveaway.

Jared Greenspan of MLB.com, along with assistance from the site’s beat writers, compiled a list of each team’s best promotional giveaway for the 2026 season.

According to the list, with an assist from Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the Philadelphia Phillies’ top promotional giveaway of 2026 is a “Phillies Big Chain,” often referred to as a “swag chain.”

Phillies have several great promotional giveaways planned

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Fans cheer after a run is scored by the Philadelphia Phillies against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The promotion will take place on July 21, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit Citizens Bank Park for their only series of the season, unless they meet up again in the postseason. Children ages 14 and under will receive an oversized chain featuring a retro Phillies logo. The giveaway is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A.

Other notable highlights on Philadelphia’s promotional schedule include a Jhoan Duran Card Show Bobble on June 7 against the Chicago White Sox, a 2026 MLB All-Star Game pennant on June 29 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and a Bryce Harper football jersey on August 23 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The schedule also includes two post-game concerts. Jordan Davis performed after the Phillies’ game on April 17 against the Atlanta Braves, a reprieve for fans in the middle of a 10-game losing streak. Flo Rida will perform post-game later this season on August 18 against the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies have released an updated Promo/Giveaway Schedule. pic.twitter.com/0mbnmeB5GW — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) January 21, 2026

Philadelphia will also honor Chase Utley on August 7 prior to the game, as he is set to be inducted into the Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame. The former All-Star second baseman was a key part of the 2008 World Series championship team, and he will now receive one of the organization’s most distinguished honors.

While the Phillies’ 2026 promotional schedule features several standout items, it is the “Phillies Big Chain” that rises above the rest, according to MLB.com’s evaluation.

Its oversized design, retro logo and clear nod to modern fan culture give it a unique edge. The chain stands out as the most memorable promotion on the calendar, solidifying its spot as Philadelphia's top fan giveaway of the season.