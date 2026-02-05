Top Phillies Prospect Has Cold Water Poured on Potential Call-Up in 2026

Lehigh Valley IronPigs third baseman Aidan Miller is not only expected not to win the NL Rookie of the Year award, as ESPN's Eric Karabell suggests, but he may not be called up to the majors at all during the Philadelphia Phillies' 2026 season.

PhillyVoice's Evan Macy shut down the idea that the Phillies would, or could, trade Bohm, and doubted any of Karabell's bold suggestions for Philadelphia. Macy feels Edmundo Sosa would also fend Miller off, closing out every infield spot for the latter.

"You don't hear about too many trades taking place in May. This prediction is sort of... out there. If Alec Bohm is playing badly enough to warrant him being outright replaced in the lineup, I'm not sure he's going to be very tradable on an expiring contract. Concordantly, if Miller is tearing things up in the minors, he's going to need some real time to learn third base — a position he's never played once in the minors," Macy wrote.

"More realistic, maybe, is that someone in the infield gets hurt, Miller is thrown into the fire, and pulls a 'Wally Pipp' on whomever he temporarily replaces. With Edmundo Sosa a proven commodity who can play well all over the infield, it's still unlikely Miller will get called up with the Phillies contending in 2026."

Aidan Miller Deemed Better Prospect Than Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, and Scott Rolen

Steve Phillips went on MLB Network airwaves and relayed the words of a scout who put the bar so high for Miller that he's expected to be the best prospect since Mike Schmidt. As Macy pointed out, that'd mean he should be better than modern greats like Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, and, though he mainly made a name for himself on the St. Louis Cardinals, Scott Rolen.

There are some wildly varying views on Miller. Some have him being the missing piece, others, like Macy, believe the roll needs to be slowed.

In his career in the minors, Miller has more strikeouts (238) than hits (237). His power is steadily showing itself, with 14 home runs in 526 plate appearances in 2025, but his feast-or-famine style could lead to a rough transition to the majors initially.

Regardless of what happens, the NL Rookie of the Year take from Karabell stands to age the worst of any statements made on the Dunedin, Florida, native.