What Phillies’ Cristopher Sanchez Credits Scoreless Streak Toward

PHILADELPHIA -- There is only one pitcher in the 143-year history of the Philadelphia Phillies to have a longer streak of consecutive scoreless innings than Cristopher Sanchez.

The run Sanchez has been on may never be seen again, as his scoreless innings streak reached 37.2 innings following a masterful performance against the Cleveland Guardians Friday night. Sanchez tossed eight shutout innings, allowing just four hits with six strikeouts and two walks -- but the Phillies failed to score a run in a 1-0 defeat.

'When you get a game like that," said Philadelphia manager Don Mattingly to Phillies on SI. "You think you're going to win."

That's how dominant Sanchez was in his latest start, continuing a brilliant month of May on the mound. In his four starts this month, Sanchez has thrown 32.0 innings and struck out 36 batters while allowing just three walks -- while not allowing a run.

Cristopher Sanchez approaching incredible Phillies history

May 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Sanchez has the longest scoreless innings streak by a Phillies pitcher in the Live Ball Era. Only Grover Cleveland Alexander has a longer streak in franchise history, throwing 41.0 scoreless innings in 1911.

Sanchez is the only Philadelphia pitcher since Alexander to have four consecutive starts with seven innings pitched and zero runs allowed.

"I've never felt like this. the way the mechanics are feeling. The way that my body is feeling. It's something I've never felt like before," Sanchez said through Phillies team interpreter Diego D'Aniello. "I feel grateful for what I'm going through right now, all because of the work we're putting in."

Sanchez has the third-longest scoreless streak by a Philadelphia pitcher in the Expansion Era, behind Clayton Kershaw (41.0 innings, 2014) and Kenny Rogers (39.0 innings, 1995). The Phillies ace is in elite company and isn't slowing down any time soon.

Cristopher Sánchez is now up to 32 innings pitched with 0 runs allowed and 36 strikeouts in his last 4 starts 🔥



He joins Grover Cleveland as the only Phillies pitchers since 1893 with 4-straight games of 7 innings pitched without giving up a run. pic.twitter.com/8mIy9gfYpG — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) May 23, 2026

"I don't know if I've seen anything quite like it," Mattingly said. "He's been pretty amazing every time out. He seemingly makes it look easy."

Is there any way Sanchez could actually be better than the run he's on now? The team's ace committed himself to a routine this offseason that has helped him in between starts. The preparation on the four days Sanchez is not pitching is vital to his dominance every fifth day.

"(I'm) trusting myself 100%, every time I'm on the mound," Sanchez said. "Just trusting the work that we've been doing since the offseason and all the way through here.

"(We're) going with our plan. Attack the hitters. Attack the plan that we have. Me, the catchers, and the pitching coaches as well."

There was a point in this season when Sanchez wasn't liking the location of his pitches, specifically his changeup. That's changed over the lefty's last five starts, as his ERA has dropped from 2.94 to 1.62.

Cristopher Sánchez has now thrown 37+ consecutive scoreless innings



It is the second longest streak in franchise history pic.twitter.com/VgJb1J9G9S — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 23, 2026

"Consistency," Sanchez said. Doing the right things at the right time. Not only on the mound, but preparing myself in the best way possible before I pitch."

Sanchez is on a remarkable run for Philadelphia, as he'll be going up against history in his next start. He needs just 3.2 scoreless innings to pass Alexander and rewrite the franchise record books.

A record that may take another 115 years to break.

"I'm extremely proud of myself, and I'm extremely happy to -- I feel good," Sanchez said. "Making history in this beautiful city, it's something really good."

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