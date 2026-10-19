Why a Change of Scenery Could Make Sense for Phillies' Alec Bohm

The Philadelphia Phillies are preparing for an important offseason in which the team could see some significant changes.

For the last five years, the Phillies have been a consistent force in the MLB Postseason. Making the playoffs five straight years is a great accomplishment, but after making the World Series in 2022, they have failed to reach it since.

Philadelphia is a team that is built around a really talented core of veterans, but some of those players are getting older, and the window for the team might be closing a bit.

This winter, the team is seemingly interested in bringing in some younger talent, and using their farm system in order to achieve that will be important. This hasn’t been regarded as the best farm system in baseball, but they do have some good talent that will seemingly be able to come in and help.

However, while the team will be trying to improve, they also have some key players that will be entering free agency.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some players who could take a major step forward with a change of scenery. One of those players was Phillies slugger Alec Bohm.

Bohm Has Shown Signs of Stardom

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have certainly been some ups and downs for Bohm during his tenure with the Phillies. Over his career, there have been stretches when he has been an All-Star-caliber player, and also stretches in which Philadelphia was going to be looking for other options.

This year was one of those years for Bohm that left many scratching their heads. While there were some off-the-field issues that he was dealing with, the former All-Star was terrible to start the campaign. In April, he slashed .157/.204/.191 without a home run and totaled just nine RBI.

Even though it was a dreadful start to the season, it was good to see Bohm bounce back as the season progressed. Overall, .249/.315/.383 with 15 home runs and 88 RBI. The numbers certainly improved for the slugger, and he should be seen as a desirable target in free agency.

However, whether or not he will be back with the Phillies remains to be seen. This is a team that is trying to get a little bit younger, and handing out another potential long-term deal to a veteran might not be what they want to do. With Aidan Miller healthy and performing well, he could be the replacement.

If Bohm does end up leaving the Phillies, he could certainly go on and have a nice career afterward.