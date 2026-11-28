The Philadelphia Phillies have been mostly quiet this offseason, and there is reason to be concerned about what the plan is going to be.

Coming into the winter, the Phillies were seen as a team that was looking to shake things up. However, they haven’t done anything of note yet and have seen some ideal free agents come off the board already.

Improving their lineup and getting some help for the bullpen were the top two needs for the team coming into the offseason, and that remains true. Seeing a player like Terauki Sato sign elsewhere was not great, with him being young and also a potential impact bat for the lineup.

Furthermore, numerous left-handers have signed elsewhere, leaving bullpen options limited as well. At third base, Philadelphia also saw their former All-Star Alec Bohm sign an affordable two-year deal with the Kansas City Royals.

With Bohm leaving, it creates an opening at third base, and it is one that is going to be filled by Aidan Miller, it appears. The talented prospect is arguably the best in the system, and the Phillies will be hoping he hits the ground running if he ends up being the starter on Opening Day.

Aidan Miller Starting at 3rd Base On Opening Day is High-Risk, High-Reward

Feb 25, 2025; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (96) slides safely into second base against Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If not for injuries, Miller likely would have been in the mix for the Phillies in the lineup at some point in 2026. However, he had some major back issues that kept him out for most of the year.

Fortunately, he was able to get back on the field at the end of the season, and he also performed in the Arizona Fall League. The Phillies are seemingly working on getting him to be ready for third base despite being seen as a shortstop.

With that being said, it makes sense that the plan is going to be for him to be starting at third base. For a team that has a veteran core and is expected to win, this move comes with some risk.

Top prospects in baseball are never a sure thing, and there is certainly a scenario in which it takes some time for him to get going. This past year, the Phillies were patient with Justin Crawford in a similar situation, and they might have to do the same with Miller.

In a perfect world, he will hit the ground running in 2026 and be the player that they hope he can be.