Why Dodgers Outfielder Would Make Sense for Phillies as Potential Trade Target

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for a big offseason, and the team will be hoping to make some changes to help take this team to the next level.

Following years of success, the Phillies have gotten a little older. This is a group that went to the World Series in 2022, but has not been able to make it back since.

While making the playoffs is a good accomplishment, the Phillies have lofty goals that they are trying to accomplish when October hits. This year, it was once again an early elimination for the team.

The Atlanta Braves were able to take them out in the Wild Card Round, and while the Phillies did force them into playing the full three games, some of their flaws as a team came back to be a problem.

Now, while there will be questions about what’s next for baseball, Philadelphia will be trying to improve still this offseason. One of their needs is going to be in the outfield, and they will have a couple of different avenues to address this.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a prime trade target for the team being outfielder Alex Call. With a need for help in the outfield, Call would be a solid option.

Call Would Provide Help at an Affordable Price

Sep 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Alex Call (12) is greeted by left fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) after scoring a run during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though it might not have been the best season for Call in 2026 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Call could make a lot of sense for the Phillies. Firstly, when looking at his contract, he isn’t a free agent until 2030 and will be in his arbitration years. Due to the payroll for Philadelphia being so high, that provides value right off the bat.

In terms of production, 2026 might not have been the best year for him, but he has had success in the majors and can be a weapon against left-handed pitching.

Over the course of his career, he has slashed .264/.350/.412 with 12 home runs and 47 RBI against southpaws. With the Phillies having two left-handed bats in their outfield currently in Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford, Call could be an affordable platoon option.

While the argument can certainly be made that Philadelphia should swing a little big in free agency to get a player like Randy Arozarena to help solve their outfield problems, that might not be realistic with where their payroll is currently sitting. If so, an affordable option like Call could make sense in a platoon role.