Why Phillies' Projected 2027 Payroll Will Impact Their Offseason

As the World Series gets set to start soon, the Philadelphia Phillies are preparing for the offseason.

Even though the team was able to make the postseason for the fifth straight year, the Phillies fell short of their goals. This is a veteran group that believes they should be in the World Series conversation.

Unfortunately, the success over the last five years has resulted in the core of the team getting a bit older, and how they look to retool and reshape the team this winter will be interesting.

While Philadelphia has been an aggressive spender in the past, even Philadelphia might want to hold off going crazy.

Payroll Could Be Tight

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) throws to second base for an out after fielding a ground ball hit by Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (not pictured) during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Phillies start to look toward the offseason, how much they are going to be willing to spend will be a major question. According to Spotrac.com, the Phillies are set to have a total payroll, including the tax, of just over $337 million dollars.

That is a big number, and while Philadelphia is a good market and the team has been successful, that is a number that will certainly raise an eyebrow of ownership.

When looking at some of the contracts on the team, there are a couple of notable ones that they likely regret. Even though Aaron Nola pitched better in the second half of the season, his making just over $24 million per season is high.

Furthermore, another bad contract for the team is that of Trea Turner. The Phillies are going to be giving him a shot at shortstop once again this spring, and he will have to prove himself if he is going to remain at the position.

However, while he struggled defensively, his offensive production also went way down. This certainly wasn’t a good sign for the team, and with a lot of years left on the deal, they are right to be concerned.

Furthermore, with a couple of bad contracts, some others will be getting raises. In arbitration, the Phillies will have Jhoan Duran, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh all potentially going north of $10 million for the 2027 season. Also, Jesus Luzardo will see his contract extension kick in.

Overall, it will be interesting to see if Philadelphia will be looking to add to their payroll in a significant way this offseason. While they could look to move some players like Stott or Marsh, there are still a number of needs for the team, and improving could be tough.