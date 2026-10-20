Why Phillies Should Not Pursue Talented Slugger Teruaki Sato

The Philadelphia Phillies are preparing for an important offseason, and what the direction of the team is going to is interesting.

It was a strange season, to say the least, for the Phillies. This was a team that was 10 games under .500 at the beginning of the year, and it resulted in some changes.

Philadelphia elected to fire manager Rob Thomson and made Don Mattingly the interim manager. Mattingly was able to get the team in the postseason, but they had another quick exit.

Now, as the team prepares for 2027, Mattingly will be the manager right from the start, and the team will be hoping to avoid a sluggish beginning. While there is a lot of talent on the team, the group does have some needs. However, with the payroll already being high, what they elect to do this winter will be interesting.

Teruaki Sato is going to be one of the top free agents this winter, but he might not be a strong fit for the Phillies.

Why Sato Doesn’t Make Sense for Philadelphia

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers third baseman Teruaki Sato (8) hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though improving their offense is going to be a need, and Sato is coming off winning a Triple Crown in Japan, the Phillies might not be the best landing spot for him.

This is a Philadelphia team that has been no stranger to spending money in recent years, and it has resulted in them making the playoffs for five straight campaigns. While that is a great accomplishment, the team hasn’t been able to reach the ultimate goal of winning it all.

While the Phillies will be trying to improve, spending big on Sato might not be the best course of action. Even though he would help improve the offense, where he is going to play remains a question. He is a third baseman, but whether or not that will be his position in the majors remains to be seen.

Due to Philadelphia being heavily invested in Kyle Schwarber at designated hitter, they can’t risk signing someone who could be a defensive liability at this point. If Sato is unable to be an everyday third baseman, that would be a major problem for the team.

Furthermore, with Aidan Miller as a potential option at the position, spending at third base might not be in the cards for the Phillies. With needs both in the bullpen and the outfield, it likely would behoove them to spend there instead.