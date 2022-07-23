How Bohm's Recent Hot Streak Affects His Future with the Phillies

Alec Bohm has been hitting very well lately, and that's an understatement.

Since June 5, when he went 3-for-4 and hit a clutch ninth-inning single that set the table for Bryson Stott's walk-off home run, the Philadelphia Phillies third baseman is hitting .311 with a 118 wRC+.

Over the past month, he's been even better. In 20 games since June 21, Bohm is hitting .356 with a 156 wRC+. His batting average ranks sixth in the National League in that time, while his wRC+ ranks thirteenth.

He has recorded a hit in all but two of those 20 games. He has grounded into a double play just once. Through his first 65 games, he went hitless 24 times and grounded into eight double plays.

With a single and a walk in Friday night's loss to the Cubs, Bohm raised his OPS above .700 for the first time in since May 28. His overall season numbers are getting close to those of an average offensive contributor. That's huge for a player who, just one month ago, ranked dead last among qualified third basemen in wRC+ and Fangraphs WAR.

Bohm's hot bat has been huge for his team too. His .905 OPS since June 21 leads the Phillies, and his .47 Win Probability Added is second behind only Rhys Hoskins. He has also been coming up big in the clutch, something he excelled at in his rookie season.

Alec Bohm has been a major contributor to the Phillies offense lately. © Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

As Bohm continues to smack singles to all sides of the field, his stock is starting to rise again, both within the Phillies organization and around the league. This raises a big question: how does Bohm's recent hot streak affect his future in Philadelphia?

On the one hand, his trade value right now is higher than it was a month ago. He's hitting like he was expected too when he was one of the top prospects in baseball.

On the other hand, now that Bohm is finally hitting well, Dave Dombrowski might be hesitant to give him up. There aren't many options on the trade market who represent an upgrade over the kind of player Bohm has been lately.

For the past month, Bohm has been, arguably, the best hitter on the team. The Phillies are in win-now mode, so they are not in a position to trade players who are contributing at the big league level.

Thus, in the coming days, Dombrowski will have a difficult decision ahead of him. Bohm has been maddeningly inconsistent over the past two years, and his struggles at third base have been a major source of stress in Philadelphia. His future with the team remains unclear. Trading him to a team where he has more room to grow could be beneficial for all parties involved.

Then again, his right-handed bat has been essential to the Phillies lineup over the past month. He has helped keep the team afloat with Bryce Harper on the injured list and Nick Castellanos slumping. If he's going to keep hitting like he has been, trading him will be a downgrade for Philadelphia's offense.

If the Phillies organization believes Bohm has finally unlocked something real with his swing, Dombrowski should hold onto him. He's the kind of hitter who can make a real difference down the stretch.

If, however, the front office isn't so optimistic about Bohm and his future in Philadelphia, now is the time to trade him. He's still an intriguing young player, and his MLB-ready bat will be a valuable asset to several rebuilding teams. If Bohm can help net the Phillies a more consistent third baseman, like Brandon Drury, or an upgrade to the starting rotation, like Luis Castillo, it's something Dombrowski will have to consider.

