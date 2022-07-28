Bohm has Finally Arrived for the Phillies

Skip to main content
Alec Bohm has Finally Arrived for the Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Bohm has Finally Arrived for the Philadelphia Phillies

After numerous struggles over the past few seasons, Alec Bohm is finally the player the Philadelphia Phillies envisioned.

It has been a long journey for Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. The last few seasons have brought his MLB debut, subsequent demotions, on-the-field antics, and questions about his future with the organization.

For Bohm, it was not supposed to be like this. He was always seen as the future of the hot corner for the Phillies, but at times he just wasn’t able to get out of his own way.

Fast forward to the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and Bohm has arrived.

The third baseman is currently on a 12-game hitting streak in which he has notched 20 hits. He is hitting .430 in his last 22 games. 

The absence of Bryce Harper has meant that other players have had to step up. Bohm has been no exception.

The hiring of hitting coach Kevin Long by Philadelphia has helped Bohm turn the page at the plate. At least it appears that way. He is having better quality at-bats, his timing is on, and he just seems more relaxed.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Of course confidence goes a long way in helping shake off a slump, but what Bohm was experiencing was far more than a slump. It was a mindset that was preventing him from reaching his full potential. 

No longer, however.

With the Phillies just 0.5 games back of the third NL wild card, all hands are on deck. The trade deadline is approaching. Harper and Segura’s returns are imminent. But perhaps the most significant addition to this team is Alec Bohm’s arrival in terms of reaching his full potential.

It’s been a long and arduous journey for the 25-year-old, but it appears he has turned the corner. 

Philadelphia could not be more excited.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18753169
Opinions

Bohm has Finally Arrived for the Phillies

By Kade Kistner11 seconds ago
USATSI_10206207 (1)
Prospects

Ortiz is Phillies System's Hottest Bat

By Alex Carr1 hour ago
USATSI_18725829
News

Report: Yankees Acquire Benintendi, Put Gallo on Trade Block

By Ben Silver2 hours ago
USATSI_18753662
Game Day

Phillies Travel to Pittsburgh for Four-Game Set with Pirates

By Leo Morgenstern6 hours ago
USATSI_18725738
News

Yankees Acquire Benintendi from Royals

By Alex Carr7 hours ago
USATSI_18679970
Opinions

Could Dombrowski Poach From his Former Club?

By Alex Carr21 hours ago
USATSI_18020345
Prospects

Moniak, Maton Shine in IronPigs Win

By Alex CarrJul 27, 2022 5:30 PM EDT
USATSI_18753181
Game Day

Bohm Leads Phillies to Series Victory Against Braves

By Leo MorgensternJul 27, 2022 3:45 PM EDT