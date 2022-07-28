Bohm has Finally Arrived for the Phillies

It has been a long journey for Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. The last few seasons have brought his MLB debut, subsequent demotions, on-the-field antics, and questions about his future with the organization.

For Bohm, it was not supposed to be like this. He was always seen as the future of the hot corner for the Phillies, but at times he just wasn’t able to get out of his own way.

Fast forward to the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and Bohm has arrived.

The third baseman is currently on a 12-game hitting streak in which he has notched 20 hits. He is hitting .430 in his last 22 games.

The absence of Bryce Harper has meant that other players have had to step up. Bohm has been no exception.

The hiring of hitting coach Kevin Long by Philadelphia has helped Bohm turn the page at the plate. At least it appears that way. He is having better quality at-bats, his timing is on, and he just seems more relaxed.

Of course confidence goes a long way in helping shake off a slump, but what Bohm was experiencing was far more than a slump. It was a mindset that was preventing him from reaching his full potential.

No longer, however.

With the Phillies just 0.5 games back of the third NL wild card, all hands are on deck. The trade deadline is approaching. Harper and Segura’s returns are imminent. But perhaps the most significant addition to this team is Alec Bohm’s arrival in terms of reaching his full potential.

It’s been a long and arduous journey for the 25-year-old, but it appears he has turned the corner.

Philadelphia could not be more excited.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!