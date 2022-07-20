Could the Phillies Pursue Castillo?

The glistening apple of the 2022 trade deadline, Cincinnati Reds All-Star ace Luis Castillo is ripe for the plucking.

Philadelphia Phillies starters have been dominant since April. They rank fifth in the National League in ERA, third overall in FIP and first in fWAR. So why pursue another starter, why not plug a more pressing need?

Since Zach Eflin succumbed to knee issues once again, the Phillies are without a bona fide fifth starter. The cobbled collection of Bailey Falter, Cristopher Sánchez, Nick Nelson, and Andrew Bellatti have posted a 4.65 ERA. It's not bad, but the Phillies need better if they're to succeed without offensive firepower and a bullpen full of question marks.

The 29-year-old Castillo is also under contract until 2024, unlike Eflin and Kyle Gibson, whom the Phillies will need to replace at least one of—if not both—this offseason. Bringing Castillo aboard would not only give the Phillies what is potentially the best rotation baseball, but secure their front four for 2023.

The Phillies are going to have stiff competition should they look to acquire Castillo, especially from the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, both of whom are in win-now mode and boast farm systems far superior to the Phillies.

One thing the Phillies do have in abundance, as they always do, is money. Now that they've crossed the luxury tax threshold, there should be no reason for owner John Middleton not to push his all his chips to the center of the table financially.

Mike Moustakas is a piece the Reds would love to get off their hands. He's a 33-year-old corner infielder with mediocre defense who has seemingly lost the ability to hit for power. Fortunately for the Phillies though, he's owed $16 million in 2022, $18 million in 2023 and has a $4 million buy-out of his 2024 contract. That's nearly $30 million the Phillies could take off the Reds' hands to lower the Castillo price tag.

Nevertheless, the Phillies would still have to part with upper echelon-level prospects. They'd have to part with Johan Rojas, as the Reds aren't deep in upper minor outfield talent. They'd also have to offer one of the golden pitching trio of Griff McGarry, Andrew Painter, and Mick Abel.

Perhaps taking Moustakas from the Reds would permit the Phillies to pull off an escape act and trade only McGarry, but moving Abel might be necessary for such high-end talent under control through 2023.

Another starting pitcher breakout in Ben Brown would also aid in softening Cincinnati's asking price, however, the Phillies aren't just working with the Reds' front office for Castillo, but competing with the Dodgers, Yankees, and perhaps multiple mystery teams.

There are a slew of moving parts in the conversations that will undoubtedly occur over the coming weeks and little is for certain except one thing, barring injury, Luis Castillo will no longer be a Cincinnati Red on August 3.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!