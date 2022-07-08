The Darick Hall Experiment is Working for the Philadelphia Phillies

Skip to main content
The Philadelphia Phillies have called up several players this season, but have any had as instant success as Darick Hall?

The Philadelphia Phillies have called up several players this season, but have any had as instant success as Darick Hall?

Due to the injury bug that continues to bite the Philadelphia Phillies, the organization has had to reach down into their farm system. Players like Yairo Munoz, Bailey Falter, and Mark Appel have all received the call to help cover holes left open due to injury.

When franchise superstar Bryce Harper went down with a fractured finger, the Phillies called up power hitter Darick Hall from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and immediately slotted him in as designated hitter, batting him clean-up.

Hall had big shoes to fill, as at the time of his injury, Harper led the Phillies in several offensive categories, including batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage, to name a few.

But the 26 year-old began his major league career with a bang. In just his second game in the majors, he hit two home runs against the Atlanta Braves, driving in three runs altogether. Since then, he's been on fire.

In his previous seven games, Hall has batted .333/.333/.852 with four home runs and seven RBI. Not too bad for someone who just made his major league debut on June 29.

Following Hall's performance on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, in which he recorded two hits including a home run, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson praised Hall.

"He's really swung the bat well," said Thomson, "That home run today was big ... Darick's been kind of a spark for us."

Perhaps it isn't too surprising though, given the fact that Hall averaged a respectable slash line of .246/.341/.462 with 34 home runs across nearly two seasons with the IronPigs.

With Harper out until at least mid-August, Hall has been just what the Phillies' lineup needed thus far. He's mashed against right-handed pitching, and provided them a much-needed offensive boost in the lineup. 

