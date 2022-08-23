Stott and Segura's Chemistry Reminiscent of Rollins and Utley

Shortstop and second base are a pretty important positions in Philadelphia Phillies history.

From 2003 until 2014, Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley manned the middle infield together. Arguably the two greatest Phillies players since Mike Schmidt, they combined for over 100 Wins Above Replacement during their time in Philadelphia.

Beyond their numbers, accolades, and achievements, they were beloved for their chemistry, both on and off the field. They were an excellent defensive duo in the middle infield, hailed as one of the best double play combos in baseball history. Both brought very different energies to the clubhouse, but each was a leader in his own way.

In 2022, the Phillies are fielding a truly competitive team for the first time since the glory days of 2007-2011. And they are doing so with another exciting middle infield pair: Bryson Stott and Jean Segura.

Just to make things perfectly clear, it would be foolish to seriously compare Stott and Segura to Rollins and Utley. They are two very different players with a very different relationship, and of course, neither are on track for Hall of Fame careers. They are not on the same level as two franchise icons.

But it is exciting to once again see two likeable and talented players manning the middle infield spots at Citizens Bank Park with such great chemistry. It harkens back to the days of Rollins and Utley, and that should fill any Phillies fan's heart with warmth.

Shortstop Jimmy Rollins tosses the ball to second baseman Chase Utley, securing a Philadelphia Phillies victory. © Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Since the start of August, Segura and Stott are hitting a combined .320 with 9 extra-base hits and six stolen bases. Both limit strikeouts and put the ball in play at solid rates. They have been sparkplugs for Philadelphia's lineup.

On the defensive side, Segura has a strong glove at second base as Stott is becoming a more complete shortstop. They have already turned several smooth double plays together.

As for chemistry? It comes in spades. Stott's youthful exuberance pairs nicely with Segura's infectiously positive attitude. It's easy to see how well these two work together.

One is an eleven-year veteran and the other is a green rookie, but both play with a similar enthusiasm and passion for the game, both are also hoping to play in the postseason for the very first time.

Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote on Monday about Segura's influence on Stott. She discussed how the veteran encouraged the rookie to change his approach at the plate. Stott took his advice, and so far, it's paying dividends.

When Segura returned from the IL on August 4, he challenged Stott to stop taking a stride his swing for 10 at-bats. Naturally Stott went six-for-10 and now uses that approach every time he steps to the plate.

It is great to see Segura guiding the younger players. He's had a successful big league career and certainly has advice to give. It is also nice to see how quickly his guidance has had an impact. Stott is hitting the ball really well.

Beyond on field results, though, it is wonderful to see how Segura is providing his veteran leadership. As Coffey explained, the second baseman was endlessly laughing from the dugout as he encouraged Stott to be more aggressive at the plate.

These two clearly get along and enjoy playing next to one another. Not only does that improve their performance on the field, but it makes them all the more fun to watch.

Segura and Stott are proving to be great teammates, both on the field and off. Hopefully, they get to keep that going deep into October.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!