Marlins Intriguing Trade Partner for Phillies

While trading intra-divisionally may not always be advisable, it has become a habit for the Miami Marlins in the last few years.

The Marlins have been more willing to trade with their rivals, moreso than any other National League East club of late. Most recently, during last year's trade deadline, they shipped off Adam Duvall to the eventual World Champion Atlanta Braves for the pittance price of 25 year-old Quad-A catcher Alex Jackson.

The last trade the Marlins worked out with the Phillies involved a well-known catcher in exchange for a well-known pitching prospect, but the jury's still out on that one.

Speaking of catching talent, the Marlins are once again on the hunt for their next 'catcher of the future,' as Jacob Stallings has proven a trainwreck of a trade for the club, posting a -1.2 fWAR this season. The Phillies match up well with them on that front, as they boast three solid catching talents in Logan O'Hoppe, Rafael Marchan, and Donny Sands, all of whom are likely on the trade block.

In 2022, the Fish are once again poised to be sellers at the deadline. They are currently riding a 34-inning scoreless streak, and have been shutout in three consecutive games. They haven't hit a home run in nine straight contests, and it seems nearly impossible that they'll be able to salvage their season in time to flip their front office's position.

While their record may not reflect it, the Marlins have a multitude of pieces which might interest the Phillies prior to the August trade deadline. Could any of these soon-to-be-former Phillie Killers end up in red pinstripes by early next month?

RHP Pablo López

With the heaps of starting pitching depth they currently possess, the Marlins may look to sell high on one of their current starters, the most likely of whom would be right-hander Pablo López.

The 26 year-old has posted another strong year, tossing 109.0 innings of 3.14 ERA ball, striking out 107 batters.

The asking price would be high, but if Miami is selling, the Phillies should almost certainly be buying. They could use a young, controllable, front-end rotation starter, and may even budge on one of their unmovable pitching prospects were he to become available.

UTIL Jon Berti

Equipped with a unique skillset, Jon Berti would be an exceptional pickup for any team at this year's trade deadline.

The 32-year-old late bloomer is currently leading the majors in stolen bases with 28 and has posted a .365 on-base percentage in 58 games this season. He can cover any infield position, as well as center field, and would prove an interesting option at the top or bottom of any lineup.

Berti also just so happens to have three remaining years of control, so the utility man won't come cheap, but his value speaks for itself. He certainly makes sense for a team that needs infield depth assurance, as well as a functional center fielder.

RHP Anthony Bass

One of the more underrated relief arms in the game this year, Anthony Bass has been exceptional for Miami.

What should be most enticing to the Phillies, apart from his 1.36 ERA in 39.2 innings, would be the fact that he's issued very few free passes across his 40 appearances in 2022. Bass also has a remarkably affordable team option for next season, valued at a $3 million salary.

Bass is another piece who likely wouldn't come cheap, but would be well worth looking into from Philadelphia's perspective.

SS Miguel Rojas

The Phillie Killer himself, the one and only Miguel Rojas, is sure to be available at the trade deadline.

Despite a weak offensive slash, the 33-year-old is still a remarkable defender at shortstop, posting 8 DRS in 2022 alone. One would also be remiss without mentioning his lifetime slash in Citizens Bank Park, which across 50 games works out to a ridiculous .321/.361/.482. He morphs into a completely different player every time he steps onto a baseball field in Philadelphia.

Rojas also carries an affordable extra year of control thanks to a two-year, $10 million contract extension he signed following the 2021 season.

It would certainly be a strange sight to see the Marlins' captain in red pinstripes.

Any of these four players, as well as the likes of Brian Anderson, Jorge Soler, or even Jazz Chisholm could make for fascinating deadline targets for the Phillies.

After all, they've acquired coveted, home-grown talents from Miami before. What stops them from doing so again?

