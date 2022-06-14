The Philadelphia Phillies Should Bring Robertson Back to the Bullpen

In 2009, his first full MLB season, David Robertson helped the New York Yankees win the World Series. His opponents, of course, were the Philadelphia Phillies.

Flash forward to nearly a decade later, and Robertson would join the team he helped defeat, signing a two-year, $23 million contract with the Phillies in Jan. 2019. After only seven games, however, he went down with a flexor strain in his right elbow. One Tommy John surgery later, and his time in Philadelphia was over almost as soon as it began.

Robertson's injury was particularly disappointing, because his durability was one of the main reasons then-GM Matt Klentak targeted him in the first place. From 2010 to 2018, Robertson pitched 60 or more games every single season.

According to both FanGraphs and Baseball Reference, only three relief pitchers were worth more Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in that time: Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel, and Aroldis Chapman. That's incredible company to be in.

Unfortunately, Robertson pitched just 18.2 innings with a 4.82 ERA from 2019 to 2021. He signed with the Chicago Cubs for $3.5 million this offseason, a far cry from the $23 million deal he inked in 2019.

It turns out, Robertson was an absolute steal at that low price.

In 2022, after a long recovery period, Robertson finally looks like his old self again. He resembles that of the exact pitcher the Phillies were hoping to get when they signed him in 2019.

His 1.59 ERA ranks ninth among NL relievers with at least 20 innings pitched, and his ERA estimator stats are similarly impressive. He has put up a 1.93 xERA, 2.21 FIP, 2.57 SIERA, 2.60 xFIP. The only Phillies reliever with similar numbers is Seranthony Domínguez. It'd be nice to have another guy like him, wouldn't it?

At age 37, Robertson doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. His fastball velocity is the same as ever, and he's still racking up strikeouts. His 12.71 K/9 ranks sixth among NL relievers (min. 20 IP). He is generating more swings and misses than usual too, which bodes well for future success.

Even when hitters have managed to put the ball in play against Robertson, it hasn't gone well for them. Opposing batters have a total of three extra-base hits off of him all season. His HardHit%, according to Statcast, is just 25%. That puts him in the top 2% of all pitchers, and it's the best rate of his career.

Robertson's only flaw is his high walk rate, which, admittedly, is pretty bad. He is walking almost four batters per nine innings, and his walk rate is in the bottom 20% of the league. That being said, giving up lots of walks has always been a problem for Robertson during his career, and it has never held him back from being an elite reliever.

David Robertson is having an incredible comeback season for the Chicago Cubs. © Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It's all but certain Robertson will be dealt this summer, given how well he is pitching and how poorly his team is playing. He is a free agent at the end of the year, so the Cubs really have no reason not to trade him away.

The Phillies, on the other hand, will be buyers at the deadline, and they'll need all the help they can get to compete with the Mets and the Braves in the NL East. Philadelphia's bullpen has been their biggest weakness so far, and it's the part of the team that makes most sense to upgrade via trade.

Robertson will be one of the best relievers on the market and the Phillies need relievers. Robertson has postseason experience, and the Phillies are desperate to get back to the postseason. It's a perfect match.

In 2009, Robertson beat the Phillies. In 2019, he was a bust for them. Maybe this time, things will be different. Like the Phillies, Robertson has not played in the World Series since 2009. This year, they can get back there together.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!