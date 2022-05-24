Rhys Hoskins is the Straw That Stirs the Drink

Rhys Hoskins is the longest-tenured Philadelphia Phillie regularly in the starting lineup. On a team widely composed of new faces and big free agent signings, Hoskins has provided a steady presence and a reminder that the Phillies are more than a team of mercenaries.

As the club's union representative and a leader in the clubhouse, Hoskins calming demeanor is well understood. But that exterior cracked on Sunday when the Phillies first baseman picked a fight with a trashcan in the dugout.

Attempting to avoid a four-game losing streak, the Phillies were down one run with runners on the corners and one out in the bottom of the eighth against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hoskins came to the plate in a crucial situation and grounded into a double-play. Afterwards his frustrations finally boiled over in the dugout.

Though Hoskins' season to that point hadn't been bad, none could argue that it was up to his standard. But the anger that came out wasn't entirely predicated upon his own failures, but the failures of his team.

Spending nearly $240 million on payroll this year, the 2022 iteration of the Phillies are by far the most expensive club in franchise history. Resting at 20-22 after Monday night's victory over the Atlanta Braves, there is no doubt the team has been anything but disappointing, and that echoed in Hoskins' frustration.

The 29-year-old is used to being the catalyst in 2022. No other starter on the club besides Bryce Harper has as large a difference in OPS in the Phillies wins and losses.

When Hoskins is performing well, the Phillies tend to play better. In six of seven games in which he has homered, the Phillies have won.

Hoskins has slashed .303/.365/.592 in 19 wins and .156/.253/.273 on days they lose. Getting him hot is the key to unlocking the Phillies' offense, especially if Hoskins is going to be hitting out of the leadoff spot.

For the most part that has held true. Since the Phillies series in Seattle began on May 9, the club is 8-6 and Hoskins has slashed .293/.339/.569 with five home runs, his BABIP a very reasonable .309.

His ability to hit well would also solve another of the Phillies problems: the lead-off spot.

Going back as far as 2008, the Phillies have never had a leadoff hitter with an OBP higher than .349. Modern baseball no longer relies on a prototypical speedster to make sure the bases aren't clogged at the top of the lineup. Hoskins, with his power and diligent plate approach, could be one of the game's premier leadoff men.

Perhaps it would just take something he's struggled with his entire career: consistency.

ore From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!