Corey Knebel Could be a Bonafide Closer for the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies

It's been over a decade since the Philadelphia Phillies have had someone they could dub their true "closer," but newly-acquired Corey Knebel might have something to say about that in 2022.

Over the past decade, the Phillies have deployed some downright deplorable bullpens—it is a well-worn tale. Sure, bright spots such as Héctor Neris, Seranthony Domínguez, and Ken Giles have flirted with the idea of assuming the full-time closer role, but each fell short in their own way:

Neris, while boasting some sensational stuff, proved the closer role didn't quite suit his skillset. He now owns a set-up role with the Houston Astros.

Domínguez shouldered multiple tedious injuries, and finally rejoined the team in the final bout of 2021, after three long years of absence.

Giles, while dominant in red pinstripes, was traded before he was able to usurp the role for a full year.

The page, and the attention, now turns to Corey Knebel.

What makes Knebel such a grand candidate for this job, one might ask?

Well, he's done this before.

In 2017, Knebel posted a minuscule 1.78 ERA, and struck out an outrageous 126 batters across 76 innings of work. He and his trusty curveball carved their way to an All-Star nod.

The then 25-year-old followed his masterful 2017 with a less good, but still solid 2018 campaign, where he managed a 3.53 ERA (3.03 FIP) while continuing to strike out batters at a startling clip. He carried a 14.3 K/9 across the finish line, but only featured in 55.1 innings—presumably thanks to the hefty workload placed upon him the year prior.

That's when the injury bug reared its ugly head, and Knebel underwent the dreaded Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, sidelining him for all of 2019.

His return to the majors became even more complicated with the onset of a global pandemic, forcing him to skip any form of rehabilitation stint in the minors, (because there was no Minor League Baseball in 2020) and his direct return to Milwaukee went about as poorly as you would expect. The Brewers non-tendered him the following year.

And that's when the Los Angeles Dodgers got ahold of him–and, of course, he succeeded with flying colors–thus landing him with the Phillies on a one-year deal in 2022.

So, why did the Phillies think this pitcher, who hasn't taken on a full closer's workload in five years, is set to return to form for their club?

It's that sweet, sweet curveball.

The guy's still got it.

That pitch is a major part of Knebel's past success–and there is much, much more still to come.

In 2021, the signature 'Knebel curve' posted a -3 run value, and, even when hitters managed to make contact with the baseball, they put out a measly 16.1% hard-hit percentage and .221 xwOBA against it.

The man himself also happens to be a spin factory, ranking among the top 15th and 13th percentiles in baseball respectively for both his fastball and curveball spin.

He is, simply summarized, filthy.

So, he's got the composure, he's got the stuff... there must be a catch, right?

In order for Knebel to find success in 2022, he must, MUST stay healthy.

So far, so good. Knebel is dicing up hitters in a Phillies uniform. He has yet to allow a run this spring, and has struck out four across four innings of work. He has let just two runners reach base, and has walked nary a batter.

If he can manage to stay on the field, Knebel will surely emerge as one of the more dominant closers across all of Major League Baseball–and he is sure to be a story worth following throughout the 2022 season.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!