Hoskins Is Carrying the Philadelphia Phillies’ Offense This Season

After a dismal loss to the New York Mets on May 5, Philadelphia Phillies' first baseman Rhys Hoskins looked lifeless.

Hoskins went 0-for-5 at the plate that day, his second straight game without a hit. His batting average was below the Mendoza Line, and he had hit just two home runs in his first 26 games. Even the most ardent of his fans could not deny that the veteran wasn't pulling his weight.

After two games were postponed by rain, the Phillies finally faced the Mets again on May 8 in a day-night doubleheader. For the first time all season, Hoskins spent a full game on the bench. He did not appear at all in game one of the doubleheader.

Perhaps the time off helped to clear his head, because the man has been unstoppable ever since. In 53 games, he is hitting .289/.377/.572. He has crushed 15 home runs. His 160 wRC+ suggests he has performed 60% better than league average in that time.

Since May 8, Hoskins ranks seventh in the National League in wRC+ and FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement. He is tied for fourth in home runs.

After finally getting over his early season slump, Hoskins has been one of the best hitters in the sport. His hot bat is a major reason why Philadelphia has played so well as of late. The Phillies are 31-23 since May 8, good for a .574 winning percentage.

In fact, there is a good argument to be made that Hoskins has been the most valuable hitter on the team this season, or at least he soon will be.

While Bryce Harper is undeniably the most talented hitter on the roster, he has also missed a lot of time this season, and he’s going to miss a lot more. Hoskins, on the other hand, has played in all but one of Philadelphia’s 80 games.

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has hit 17 home runs in 2022. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The metric wRC is helpful for determining how much offensive value a player has provided to his team. It estimates how many runs a player has produced with his bat.

By this metric, Hoskins is tied with Harper for the team lead—each has 54 wRC on the season.

Harper is the more talented hitter (and therefore he has a higher wRC+), but Hoskins has been equally valuable at the plate because he has played nearly every day.

Barring an injury, Hoskins will shortly surpass Harper in wRC. It is only one metric, but it is a highly comprehensive metric, and there is a good argument that whoever has the highest wRC is the biggest offensive contributor on the team.

Kyle Schwarber has also been hitting very well for the Phillies, and he just won NL Player of the month for his efforts. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber has also played very well as of late, helping Hoskins at the top of the Phillies lineup. But even Schwarber, who was just named NL Player of the Month and who has been generating All-Star buzz, has not been quite as valuable as Hoskins.

Schwarber has produced 52 wRC this season, two fewer than his teammate. Since May 8, it’s not even close. Hoskins has out-produced Schwarber by 7 wRC.

Even since June 1, the start of Schwarber’s hot streak, Hoskins has out-produced Schwarber by 3 wRC, 30 to 27.

This is not to diminish Schwarber’s performance in any way. He has played phenomenal baseball for the Phillies—the point is to illustrate just how incredible Hoskins has been over the past two months.

With Bryce Harper injured, Rhys Hoskins is more essential than ever in the Phillies lineup. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It must be said that Hoskins is prone to cold streaks, and it is unlikely he can keep this kind of production going all year long. Even in his incredible rookie season, his wRC+ wasn’t quite as high as it’s been since May 8.

Even so, no hitter has done more for the Phillies this season than Hoskins. His strong performance has kept Philadelphia in the race thus far.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski spent $179 million on two sluggers this offseason, but it may very well be that the best option was the one the Phillies already had at home.

