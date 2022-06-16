Is Nick Castellanos Really Underperforming?

When the Philadelphia Phillies signed Nick Castellanos and Kyle Scwharber in the offseason, fans envisioned a formidable lineup that would crush their opponents.

This vision isn't far from fruition as the Phillies rank highly in team offense, ranking fourth in slugging percentage and home runs. Even though they are producing as a unit, some players feel as if they're not performing at their best level.

That would be the case of Castellanos, who replied "I haven't been comfortable all year", after being questioned about his slow year compared to previous seasons.

Nick Castellanos high-fives J.T. Realmuto after hitting a home run against the New York Mets. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Castellanos started off the season strong, leaving April batting .300/.374/.475 with three home runs and 12 RBI.

Yet, these numbers have progressively tapered off over the previous two months, as Castellanos is batting at least .100 lower in each category.

Even though Castellano's offensive output has been getting lower, statistically he is one of the better batters on the team. Out of all of the active players, Castellanos has the third-highest batting average on the team, alongside the fifth-highest OPS+.

Outside of Philadelphia's clubhouse is where Castellanos starts to fall down in the rankings, as he isn't close to topping any lists in xwOBA, xBA, and xSLG.

Something to consider is that even though this has the makings of a down year for Castellanos, he is still performing better than half of the league in several categories.

An important part of the question answered by Castellanos is how his performance compares to previous seasons. The taste of success which Castellanos more than achieved last season, may still be lingering and making him want more.

Nick Castellanos trots to the field during the 2021 All-Star Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Castellanos slugged .309/.362/.576 with 34 home runs and 100 RBI, which helped him place highly in xBA (.293), xSLG (.535), and WOBA (.391). It was these numbers that helped Castellanos reach his first All-Star game and be awarded his first Silver Slugger award.

So this may be why Castellanos feels as if he is underperforming, as he isn't reaching new highs this season.

One thing Castellanos has not done is let his slump affect his mindset from the batter's box. "It's only a matter of time, I'll tell you that..." said Castellanos, "Honestly, all it takes some time is one swing, and then it just clicks and starts rolling."

