Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training: Who's Value has Risen and Who's Fallen?

As Philadelphia Phillies’ spring training enters its final week, the Opening Day roster has begun to take shape. With the MLB lockout shortening spring training by nearly a month, it has condensed roster decision-making to just three weeks. Phillies manager Joe Girardi has a lot of choices to make.

Choices regarding the bullpen, center field, and third base—to name a few—have surrounded the team since their first spring contest on March 18. With such a short period of time to make these decisions, it’s crucial to look at who’s spring performance has put them on the rise and who has fallen.

Rising:

Bryson Stott

The 24-year-old Phillies’ top prospect has dazzled this spring, and exceeded even his biggest believers’ expectations. He’s batting .550 with a home run, three RBI, and leads the team in hits with 11. He’s collected a few starts at shortstop and at third base, and it’s hard to imagine a scenario where he doesn’t make the 2022 Opening Day roster.

Matt Vierling

Coming off of a hot start to the beginning of his major league career at the end of 2021, Vierling has continued to impress through spring training. He’s collected three doubles, a triple, and six RBI in nine games. He’s the presumed starting center fielder, along with Mickey Moniak, who’s excellent spring has earned him a possible spot on the Opening Day roster.

Seranthony Dominguez

Dominguez has looked fantastic in four spring training outings, pitching to a 2.25 ERA and striking out eight. After being sidelined two seasons, Seranthony seems to have returned to form—which would be huge for a weak bullpen.

Cristopher Sanchez

The 25-year-old Sanchez has yet to allow a run in six spring innings thus far. He's struck out seven batters and posted 0.67 WHIP in three games, including two starts. Currently on the 40-man roster, Sanchez is likely to serve Philadelphia as a long-man reliever or sixth starter.

Nick Maton

Maton showed his upside when he was called up in April of last year. He's continued to do that this spring—having a standout game on March 22 where he hit two doubles and drove in a run in a Phillies 7-2 win. Overall, he's batted .333 with a .842 OPS in 10 games.

Darick Hall

Phillies' 14th round MLB draft pick Hall has had a decent spring as well. He's belted two doubles, a home run, drove in four runs, paired with a .922 OPS. Hall was Lehigh Valley's power hitter in 2021, and it's possible the club sees him in the big leagues this season, he has yet to make his major league debut.

Damon Jones

Jones, a lefty who was drafted in the 18th round by the Phillies in 2017, made his debut with the club in Aug. 2021. He only pitched 0.1 innings, but after a stint in the Arizona Fall League and a solid spring, it's possible he's ready to crack the big league roster for good this time. In 4.1 innings, he's posted a 2.08 ERA, allowed just one run, and struck out five.

Falling:

Alec Bohm

Bohm hasn't lacked time on the diamond this spring. In fact, his plate appearances total lags behind only J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura, Didi Gregorius, Matt Vierling and Bryce Harper. But in those appearances, Bohm has hit just .136. He has as many hits as strikeouts and his defense has continued to be lackluster. If Bohm keeps hitting balls into the ground, he may find his Opening Day roster spot taken by Stott. His roster spot is very much in danger.

Hans Crouse

Unlike Bohm, Crouse hasn't benefitted from a large workload this spring. He started just one game, but it was disastrous. He faced six batters, walked one, struck out one, allowed three hits and gave up three runs. Immediately following the game, Crouse was demoted to minor league camp and he'll likely begin the season there as a starter. Perhaps the Phillies want him to gets reps there to fill-in as rotational depth, but Crouse's future is more likely in the bullpen.

He projects as a bullpen piece or seventh starter.

Connor Brogdon

Brogdon showed up to camp unprepared this spring this. In 2021, he regularly hit 98 mph with his fastball but this spring he's been throwing just 93 mph.

Over three appearances, his command has been suspect too, he's walked four and allowed five hits in 2.1 innings. Whether there's something mechanically wrong, or Brogdon's just not built up to throw right now is uncertain. But he can't continue like this if he wants to be ready/healthy for Opening Day.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!