Why Hasn't Utley Been Considered for Philadelphia Phillies Manager?

It wasn't how good he was at the game, but the poise with which he played that made Chase Utley a legend in Philadelphia.

From the pump-fake that nailed Jason Bartlett at home in 2008 World Series game five to scoring from second on an infield grounder, Utley was always the smartest ballplayer on the field.

After his tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies ended midway through 2015, Utley took on a role in the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse that saw him role model for many of their blossoming stars, influencing players like Joc Pederson, Corey Seagar and Kike Hernandez.

When Utley retired after a 16-year career in 2018, he had already become a hero for the Dodgers, and it certainly wasn't for his play. Over four years out west, Utley slashed just .236/.315/.381.

The soon-to-be-retired Utley was gifted a rocking chair by Los Angeles players that had logos of both the Phillies and Dodgers on it. Hernandez even wore a shirt with his face on it that read "Best Dad Ever!"

With his playing career at an end Utley took on a role with the Dodgers front office. While Utley's role was never officially defined, Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman said in a 2019 article from the Los Angeles Times, "I think he can impact any area he decides to spend a lot of time on and I think, right now, it’s just about taking it all in… Right now it’s just about learning as much as he can about different aspects and then figuring out what areas he’s more interested in.”

Perhaps the Dodgers intended to groom Utley for a coaching role as early as 2019. He did spend time with Los Angeles' front office at the winter meetings that December in Las Vegas.

That summer Utley also took on a role with SportsNet LA. It was a position that he held for just one summer, but Utley wouldn't be the first to go from an analyst position to Phillies manager. The most recent converted: Joe Girardi.

Given all these hints, why is there not more buzz around Utley returning to Philadelphia?

For one he retired from baseball to spend more time with his family. Utley grew up in Los Angeles and seems very content to stay there at the present.

He's also still involved with the Dodgers organization, having grown up a fan of the team in Pasadena, California. That's not to say managers haven't been poached from other clubs mid-season, but Utley seems committed to the club he's spent the last eight years with.

This wouldn't be the first time the Phillies had interest adding Utley to their staff. Rumors surrounded him joining the club in 2018 as first year manager Gabe Kapler's bench coach.

Shortly after the Phillies hired Rob Thomson to fill the role, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com spoke to Utley before his final series at Citizens Bank Park in 2018. Asked if he would ever consider coaching, Utley responded, "I would say no at this point just because coaching takes up so much time. Over the past six years, I’ve missed out a lot of time with my boys, so I want the opportunity to hang with them a little more."

Granted, that conversation is now almost four years old. A lot can change in that time span and someday the game could call him back. But while Joe Girardi manages the Phillies in 2022 fans must content themselves with the fact that Utley probably isn't coming back.

