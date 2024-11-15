Philadelphia Phillies Among Top Destinations for Free Agents This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the winter as a franchise looking to find some ways to improve after a successful regular season ended in disappointment during the playoffs.
In 2024, the Phillies were one of the best teams in baseball, but they unfortunately didn’t come close to reaching their expectations when they were only able to muster one win against the New York Mets in the National League Division Series.
That was a massive disappointment considering the success they had all year.
Now, the Phillies will be going back to the drawing board trying to figure out ways to improve the team ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Over the past number of years, Philadelphia has been aggressive when it comes to pursuing free agents. With some success as of late and a great fanbase to support them, the Phillies have become a destination for players.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report considered them the 10th most desirable franchise for free agents.
“The Phillies have experienced diminished returns in the playoffs since making it to the World Series in 2022, yet their regular-season returns have actually improved over that span. There's little reason to think that trend can't continue in 2025. All of the club's core stars are slated to be back, and there's a real chance that an already elite pitching staff gets even better. After missing all of 2023 and 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery, top prospect Andrew Painter looked terrific in the Arizona Fall League.”
Heading into 2025, the Phillies should once again be one of the top contenders to win the World Series since they have been one of the best teams in baseball.
While their core is mostly intact, they are reportedly looking to shake things up a bit, as recent reports are that Alec Bohm could be on the move.
In the free agency market, Philadelphia is always a team to keep an eye for the stars because they are one of the top spenders in baseball.
With the Phillies located in a big market and being a competitive team, they are certainly one of the most desirable destinations for free agents this offseason.