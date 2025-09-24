Phillies Slugging Prospect Came out of Nowhere To Win Eastern League MVP Award
Coming into the 2025 MLB season, there were several Philadelphia Phillies prospects who people were keeping a close eye on.
Starting pitcher Andrew Painter is one of the top prospects in baseball and was expected to make his highly anticipated debut at some point. Fellow starting pitcher Mick Abel did reach the Major Leagues and was used as part of the trade package, along with star catching prospect Eduardo Tait, to acquire closer Jhoan Duran ahead of the deadline.
Shortstop Aidan Miller and center fielder Justin Crawford, Nos. 2 and 3 ranked prospects in the organization, have been drawing headlines throughout the year as well. Aroon Escobar is a highly-touted middle infield prospect.
For a team with championship aspirations at the Big League level, there are a lot of young players to be excited about. The future is bright for the Phillies because those youngsters are capable of taking the torch from the current core.
Felix Reyes has been breakout prospect for Phillies
However, there is another prospect who has come out of nowhere and turned heads this season. Felix Reyes was signed as an international free agent in 2020, but didn’t stand out much in his first four years as a professional. In 2025, he broke out in a major way at 24 years of age.
A corner infielder and outfielder, he mashed his way into getting noticed in the baseball world. He put up career highs in doubles (34), triples (4), home runs (16), stolen bases (13) and walks (20). A .331/.362/.562 slash line was recorded, which was all single-season bests as well.
That was more than enough to lead to Reyes being named the Eastern League MVP in Double-A with the Reading Phillies. The breakout came out of nowhere. As noted by Ben Weinrib of MLB.com, he began the year on the developmental list. But he performed so well, he got promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley for the final week of their season.
He is someone to certainly keep an eye on, producing at levels no one else had gotten too close to approaching in Double-A this year. His batting average was 29 points higher than the next player. His slugging percentage, OPS, wRC+ (160) and doubles were all the most in the Eastern League as well.
Not a well-known prospect coming into 2025, he is someone who will almost assuredly be featured prominently on the Phillies' top 30 prospect list during the 2026 preseason. Reyes has earned that distinction with his excellent 2025 performance.